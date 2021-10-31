Megan Thee Stallion Transforms Into Pinhead From ‘Hellraiser’ for Elaborate Halloween Costume

Megan Thee Stallion was on her Hot Girl S— for Halloween, but with a scary twist. The Grammy-winning rapper went back to horror film roots with an iconic adaptation of Pinhead from Hellraiser. While she definitely put a sexy twist on the villain, she nailed the menacing vibe. “I AM PAIN,” she captioned the photos on Twitter, using the hashtag “HOTTIEWEEN.”

In September, Megan gave an interview with The Evening Standard where she opened up about her relationship with her sexuality and how people, especially men, react to her. “I’m starting to see how much more ignorant men are than I thought,” she admitted.

“When you’re a woman who’s not a threat, men don’t really bother you,” she explained. “And then as you grow into your own and as you become somebody who doesn’t need a man or somebody who is so independent… men like that damsel in distress type of role and that’s not me.” Megan said that she felt that “what kind of gets under a lot of men’s skin” is that she makes “a lot of them uncomfortable and I feel like that’s my job.”

“I’m not a normal woman, I’m not a normal person, and if my un-normalness offends you, well, I’m obviously doing something right and, baby, look the other way,” she said. One can’t help but be mesmerized by Megan, and this outlandish costume further proves that. For fans desperate for her sophomore album, Megan told Essence in August that she was hard at work on the new tracks. “I feel like [my new album] will be aggressive,” Megan explained. “I feel like this project is definitely something very well thought-out. This project is me talking my s—, getting back comfortable with myself [and] getting back to the Megan that was on the come-up.”