'Sons of Anarchy' Character Might Die in Tonight's 'Mayans M.C.' Episode

✖

A new episode of Mayans M.C. airs on Tuesday night, providing even more intense moments for viewers. FX released a trailer ahead of the new episode, which will be available on Hulu the day after it airs, and revealed that an important character from Sons of Anarchy may return. The clip also teased this character's violent death.

The clip posted on YouTube showed Allesandro Montez (Jacob Vargas), the SAMCRO Road Captain, heading into a bullet-riddled barn with his gun drawn. He had no backup as he approached the building. The trailer did not show the identity of the person Montez met, but he provided some context with his dialogue. "You weren't supposed to hit them like that," he said in the trailer. "You should have known there'd be payback."

While the trailer did not fully reveal Montez's fate, it did tie into another trailer that FX released ahead of Season 3. A previous clip showed the Sons of Anarchy member in what appeared to be the same barn, complete with hundreds of bullet holes. Montez delivered a message to an unseen figure and then fought for his life after someone put a bag over his head.

"One wrong move could start a war," Montez said to the unseen figure. The clip then showed someone wearing his Kutte and struggling as an unidentified individual tried to suffocate them. The patch on the right chest clearly said Road Captain, but the face was not visible underneath the bag.

The trailer did not fully show Montez's attacker, but hitting pause several times provided some clues about his identity. The person appeared to have a "Malditos" tattoo on their right arm in the same spot where Angel Reyes (Clayton Cardenas) has "Mayans" tattooed. Additionally, the person was taller than Montez and had very long hair, ruling out any Mayans member. Finally, a red and white patch with black lettering was barely visible behind Montez's head, matching with the Vatos Malditos MC Kutte.

Based on the clues, it's very possible that El Palo (Gregory Cruz) is the one attacking Montez. He is the only known member of the Vatos Malditos MC to survive the massacre at the end of Season 2, and he only briefly appeared in Season 3's premiere. However, he did so to steal a border patrol vehicle, the same vehicle used to disrupt Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes' plan in the third episode.

Will Montez die violently on Tuesday night? Viewers will find out for sure at 10 p.m. ET. New episodes of Mayans M.C. air every Tuesday on FX. They become available the following day on Hulu. The first three episodes are currently available, along with previous seasons.

PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.