'Mayans M.C.' Season 5 Officially Happening

Mayans M.C. was renewed for a fifth season, FX announced Sunday. The news came just as the cast and crew began their panel on the last day of San Diego Comic-Con. Mayans M.C. is a spin-off of Sons of Anarchy, focusing on the titular motorcycle club introduced as SAMCRO's rivals. Elgin James, who co-created Mayans with SOA creator Kurt Sutter, also signed a new multi-year overall deal with Disney Television Studios' 20th Television.

"The Mayans have battled for respect, territory, and power through four intense seasons that have set the stage for an explosive fifth season that will test their very survival under EZ's newly claimed leadership," FX Entertainment Original Programming President Nick Grad said in a statement, reports TVLine. "[Co-creator] Elgin James and the creative team, the brilliant cast, crew and our partners at 20th Television have kept fans coming back for more and we are ready to take that ride with them for another season."

Frankie Loyal is grateful to Elgin James for allowing him to play Hank, such a layered character with heart #MayansMC #SDCC pic.twitter.com/2QN6CQ8gBv — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 24, 2022

In his own statement, James referred to Disney Television entertainment chief Dana Walden, 20th Television President Karey Burke, and Jane Francis of Fox 21 as "family" who championed him and supported his work. "I'm so incredibly grateful to them and to all of the 20th team," James said. "I can't wait to see what we're able to create together moving forward. And every single member of the Mayans family, from our top of the call sheet to our set PAs and every single person in between, have put their blood and sweat into making Mayans something special on the set and on the screen. I'm deeply indebted to John, Eric, Nick, and all of FX (particularly Colette Wilson who's been in the trenches with us from day one) for allowing us to continue to explore and create."

Mayans M.C. stars JD Pardo as Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes, who starts the series as a Mayans M.C. prospect and slowly rises through the ranks. Clayton Cardenas plays EZ's brother, Angel Reyes, while Sarah Bolger plays EZ's former childhood sweetheart Emily Galindo. Michael Irby, Carla Baratta, Richard Cabral, Raoul Max Trujillo, Antonio Jaramillo, Danny Pino, Edward James Olmos, Salem Calderon, Frankie Lotal, Joseph Raymond, and Vincent "Rocco" Vargas also star. Emilio Rivera reprises his SOA role as Marcus Alvarez.

At the end of Season 4, EZ overthrew Alvarez, becoming the new president of Mayans M.C. He also started working with drug queenpin Soledad (Selene Luna), whose heroin supply was recently burned down in a warehouse. Manny (Manny Montana) and Jay-Jay (Greg Serano) were also killed in the finale. The fourth season also saw the return of Kim Coates as his SOA character, Alexander "Tig" Trager.