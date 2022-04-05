'Mayans M.C.' Season 4 Trailer Released

✖

Mayans M.C. Season 4 is coming later this month, and FX has now released a brand new trailer for the upcoming episodes. The trailer reveals some tense emotions among the members of the Santo Padre, California chapter of the Mayans Motorcycle Club. Please note: Potential Mayans M.C. spoilers below.

In addition to inner turmoil, it seems the men also have to worry about their rivals starting to circle like vultures waiting for their prey to die. EZ Reyes (J. D. Pardo) is taking more of a leadership role, but still seems torn in his loyalties. In one scene he is shown kissing Nails (Justina Adorbo), his brother Angel's (Clayton Cardenas) fiancé, and in another he full-on hits Bishop (Michael Irby), the chapter president. The short trailer is packed with guns, blood, and fire, giving fans a small taste of what's to come in the new season. Mayans M.C. Season 4 premieres April 19 on FX, with streaming available on Hulu as well.

Mayans M.C. is a Sons of Anarchy spinoff and was created by Elgin James and Kurt Sutter. Sutter was fired from the show during Season 2. The show was later renewed for Season 3, and then eventually Season 4. "Elgin James, his creative collaborators, this incredible cast and crew delivered on another epic season of Mayans MC," FX original programming president Nick Grad said in a statement announcing the renewal. "Through three seasons, Mayans has told stories that resonate well beyond the border where the club thrives and survives, inviting fans inside their world and giving them a seat at the table."

Ahead of Mayans M.C. Season 3, Pardo posted a message to fans and offered his take on what Season 3 of the hit action drama will bring. "I can't express how proud I am of this season. The Cast, AMAZING Crew, Production, Studio were able to come together and film this season despite all the changes and limitations on set and tell the absolute best Mayans MC story to date."

Pardo then went on to praise James, thanking him "for his sacrifice, and his faith in me, the cast and the show." The actor continued, "This season is cinematic, raw, unfiltered, touching your soul and breaking your heart at the same time. There's nothing pretty or glamorous about the Mayans. We are wolves trying to survive and fighting for our lives. This is our story. I hope you tune in with me!"