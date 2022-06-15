'Mayans M.C.' Finally Brings Back Huge 'Sons of Anarchy' Character

Mayans M.C. wrapped up its fourth season Tuesday night and brought back a member of the Sons of Anarchy cast. Kim Coates returned to the role of Alexander "Tig" Trager for the first time since Sons of Anarchy ended in 2014. Coates shared a scene with fellow SOA veteran, Emilio Rivera, who plays Marcus Alvarez on Mayans.

In the finale, Alvarez traveled to Los Angeles to meet with Tig to discuss the ongoing Sons vs. Mayans rivalry. Tig told Alvarez the war between the two motorcycle gangs was not about the Mayans encroaching on the Sons' turf. Instead, it was about Santo Padre bartender Jess (Grace Rizzo) bringing Montez's (Jacob Vargas) kutte to the Sons after discovering it on Mayan property. This information did not play a role later in the episode, so it could be part of a fifth season, should FX renew the series.

Coates is the latest SOA star to appear on Mayans, following Vargas, Rivera, Michael Ornstein, Ray McKinnon, David Labrava, Ivo Nandi, and Tommy Flanagan. Coates told GameSpot he only agreed to return if he shared a scene with Rivera. "That's all I said. I literally said they have to write for me. I don't care about a cameo," Coates said.

Mayans showrunner and co-creator Elgin James quickly wrote the scene. "I was worried when we sent it to Kim," James told GameSpot. "I'm like, 'Yo, this may sound like fan fiction. We were so fired up to write this for you.' He's such a strong voice, which was so easy for us." James had nothing to be worried about though, as he loved the scenes.

"This scene was like two old warriors who have known each other for so long now," Coates said. "And it's really ironic that it's come to this again." The scene also showed the contrast between the characters. Tig is still ready to fight the Mayans, but Alvarez might not be excited about the oncoming violence.

The Mayans M.C. team did not have to recreate Tig's kutte and wardrobe, since Coates kept everything. "I pulled that f—ing kutte out of my closet. It was hidden... and I had my bangles, Dawn and Fawn, and my belt and my knife and my boots and my bike in my garage," Coates said.

Coates did not know what Tig has been up to in the years since Sons ended, but James caught him up to speed. "I needed to know where Tig was coming from and where it's going and what is kind of happening," Coates told GameSpot. "So I got a nice big overview from Elgin as to what was happening."

If Mayans M.C. comes back for a fifth season, fans could expect to see more Sons actors return. James told Deadline it would "be the dream" to bring Walton Goggins back as Venus Van Dam. "Let's put that out into the universe," James said. "I have a little notebook where I have a list of everyone you want to come back like Jimmy Smits as Nero."