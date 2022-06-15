'Mayans M.C.' Kills off Two Characters in Season 4 Finale

Mayans M.C.'s fourth season ended with considerable changes to the Mayans Motorcycle Club's lineup. The shocking finale saw the deaths of two characters and the culmination of EZ Reyes' downward spiral.

The FX crime drama is set in Santo Padre, a fictional California border town two and a half years after Sons of Anarchy. The spinoff focuses on the struggles of Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes, a prospect of the Mayans M.C., based in the border region between the U.S. and Mexico. The brilliant son of a Mexican family, EZ's American dream has been crushed by cartel violence. His quest for vengeance leads him down a path from which he can never return.

The first casualty in the June 14 episode, "When the Breakdown Hit at Midnight," is Jay-Jay, an ex-convict with whom EZ was associated while in prison. EZ meets Jay-Jay and offers him $80,000 in return for helping tie up a loose end. Then, EZ pulls a gun on Jay-Jay, telling him he's that loose end. According to him, Jay-Jay will get $80,000 if he takes his own life, but if EZ shoots him, his family will get nothing.

As Jay-Jay tries to reason with EZ, he mentions that he saved him in jail and has a family. Jay-Jay asserts that EZ's bad actions will weigh on his soul, but the Mayan disagrees. Jay-Jay places the gun under his chin, but instead of shooting himself, he aims the gun at EZ, who shoots him dead.

The second victim is Manny, the Vice President of the Mayans M.C., Yuma charter. Manny (Manny Montana) meets with non-Santo Padre Mayan groups in a restaurant. They believe the Reyes brothers murdered Canche. But, before they can decide on a course of action, the Sons of Anarchy attack, taking the Mayans captive.

Isaac, a Season 3 antagonist, is later revealed to be Terry's sponsor and a member of the Sons of Anarchy. After Coco shot him in the throat last season, it was presumed that he had died. Isaac kills Manny, but he spares another Mayan, enabling him to be a messenger about the approaching "fire." Adelita also ups the kill count by murdering the leader of the radical criminal organization Lobos Nueva Generación, El Banquero, in his pool. She looks out at the landscape with Soledad, who says the future has just begun.

Further in the episode, at the temple, Santo Padre's Mayans still want revenge, but Alvarez declares peace, saying that the Sons of Anarchy have reached a truce. Isaac's attack is billed as the actions of a rogue group. In response, EZ brings up the kill switch, which allows a charter to force the removal of a president by unanimous vote. Alvarez is removed, leading to war rather than peace.

EZ replaces Alvarez as president, making Bishop his vice president. He declares that they must first work with Galindo and Soledad to transport an unprecedented amount of heroin. Once they have the money, they can eventually control California. Angel later confronts EZ about what he has become, questioning his actions. EZ tells Angel to walk away if he isn't fully committed, which Reyes perceives as a threat. As Season 4 closes, a mysterious man sets all the heroin in Galindo and Soledad's warehouse ablaze.

Although Mayans M.C. has yet to be renewed for Season 5, the show remains a ratings winner for FX. Nielsen data shows that the current season is the network's fourth most-watched show among 18 to 49-year-olds, and the fifth most-watched in total viewers, behind Fargo, American Horror Story, American Crime Story, and Snowfall.