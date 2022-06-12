'Mayans M.C.': Richard Cabral Lands Big New TV Role

✖

Mayans M.C. star Richard Cabral has already found his next gig. The actor will star in the upcoming Peacock series Twisted Metal, opposite Anthony Mackie and former Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz. Cabral, 37, starred as Johnny "Coco" Cruz in the first four seasons of FX's Sons of Anarchy spin-off.

Twisted Metal comes from Michael Jonathan Smith (Cobra Kai) and is based on a story by Deadpool writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wenick. The half-hour action-comedy, which is inspired by the video game franchise, stars Mackie as John Doe, an outsider who has a chance at a better life in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. Beatriz plays Quiet, a trigger-happy car thief who helps John Doe fight marauders and other dangers on the road, including a deranged clown driving an ice cream truck. Cabral was cast as Quiet's overprotective brother Loud, Deadline reported on June 2.

"My journey of a Storyteller, I'm forever grateful," Cabral wrote on Instagram after his casting was announced. "Honored to bring ALL these stories to life... TWISTED METAL."

The series also stars Samoa Joe as Sweet Tooth, Will Arnett as Sweet Tooth's voice, and Thomas Haden Church as Agent Stone. Neve Campbell, Tahj Vaughans, Mike Mitchell, and Lou Beatty Jr. have recurring roles. Production already began in New Orleans in May. The series is based on the PlayStation video games and produced by Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Universal Television.

Cabral was introduced as Coco in the first season of Mayans M.C. His character met a grisly end during the Season 4 finale that aired in May. He was credited as a writer on the Season 4 episode "Dialogue With The Mirror." He earned an Emmy nomination in 2015 for ABC's American Crime. His other credits include Lethal Weapon, Chicago Fire, Into The Dark, Peppermint, Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones, The Counselor, and End of Watch.

Peacock has several original productions in the works, including True To Size, a single-camera comedy inspired by comedian Kevin Hart's time as a sneaker store salesman in a 1990s mall. Like Twisted Metal, this is also a Sony Pictures Television production. The series is written by comedian Dan Levy (House Hunters: Comedians On Couches) and produced by Sony, Doug Robinson, and Hart's Hartbeat Productions. The series is set in 1998 and centers on a 20-something Kevin working at a Philadelphia mall with other misfits. Hart previously mined his time in Philadelphia for material in Netflix's True Story with Wesley Snipes.