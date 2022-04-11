'Mayans M.C.' Casts 'Good Girls' Star Manny Montana

✖

Mayans M.C. has officially cast Good Girls star Manny Montana as a new cast member for Season 3. According to Deadline, it was suspected Montana was briefly noticed in the new Mayans M.C. Season 3 trailer, but there was no certainty. Now, the outlet reports that executive producer Elgin James confirmed Montana's involvement while speaking during the Mayans panel at the Contenders Television event.

Fans will recognize Montana as Rio, the main antagonist from all four seasons of NBC's Good Girls. In the role, he passively tormented the characters played by Christina Hendricks, Retta, and Mae Whitman, as they worked to launder and fabricate money for him. James reportedly did not offer specifics about who Montana is playing in Mayans, but did tease that he is a member of the Yuma Mayans who "causes some trouble." Speaking out about joining the show, Montana took to Instagram to share his excitement. "Very happy to finally announce this," he wrote alongside a screenshot of the announcement. "Best set I've ever been on. To all the [Mayans] family, cast and crew, thanks for making me feel like family from day one."

Mayans M.C. is a Sons of Anarchy spinoff and was created by James and Kurt Sutter. Sutter was fired from the show during Season 2. The show was later renewed for Season 3, and then eventually Season 4. "Elgin James, his creative collaborators, this incredible cast and crew delivered on another epic season of Mayans MC," FX original programming president Nick Grad said in a statement announcing the renewal. "Through three seasons, Mayans has told stories that resonate well beyond the border where the club thrives and survives, inviting fans inside their world and giving them a seat at the table."

Mayans M.C. Season 4 is coming later this month, and FX recently released a brand new trailer for the upcoming episodes. The trailer reveals some tense emotions among the members of the Santo Padre, California chapter of the Mayans Motorcycle Club. In addition to inner turmoil, it seems the men also have to worry about their rivals starting to circle like vultures waiting for their prey to die.

EZ Reyes (J. D. Pardo) is taking more of a leadership role, but still seems torn in his loyalties. In one scene he is shown kissing Nails (Justina Adorbo), his brother Angel's (Clayton Cardenas) fiancé, and in another he full-on hits Bishop (Michael Irby), the chapter president. The short trailer is packed with guns, blood, and fire, giving fans a small taste of what's to come in the new season. Mayans M.C. Season 4 premieres April 19 on FX, with streaming available on Hulu as well.