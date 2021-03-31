'Mayans M.C.' Fans Weigh in After 'Sons of Anarchy' Character Bites the Dust

A new episode of Mayans M.C. aired on Tuesday night and continued an intense storyline, which fans can revisit with a Hulu trial. There were several big moments that stunned viewers, including two violent deaths. One featured a minor character while another focused on a character from Sons of Anarchy. Warning: Spoilers ahead for Episode 4. When the viewers saw Allesandro Montez's lifeless body slumped on a motorcycle, they reacted in a variety of ways. Some said that the show "did Montez dirty" while others proclaimed that they had expected to see him die after several trailers. The third group said that they were sad to see Montez die, but they also spent time trying to determine exactly why the show had killed him off after only four episodes.

@TheJacobVargas today's episode hurt 😔 — Jess Reyes (@Jdollface12) March 31, 2021 "the crazy thing is.. he didn't need him anymore. Palo no longer has a club or any type of alliances, so he could've easily killed him right there and nothing would've happened. Montez definitely messed up by trusting him," one person commented on Reddit. There were several that proclaimed Montez could have easily shot the Vatos Malditos president without any consequences.

Wow the ending of last night episode. — alejandro Ortega (@AnTartiCa2009) March 31, 2021 "I think [El Palo] killed him to push the Sons and Mayans closer to war," one person wrote. "It really seems like he's the big bad that will linger around for a bit. He's also an unpredictable piece of crap it seems, I'd imagine things will build to Taza has to come out with his past with him and the VM." There were several people trying to figure out why Montez was killed off during the fourth episode, but others had some specific reasons.

Episode was 🔥. Can't wait for next week! — Sean136 (@Roll_N_Dubs) March 31, 2021 "I'm really confused on Paulo's [sic] motive for killing Montez," one person commented. "Paulo had the upper hand. He was able to keep Montez in line by threatening to tell Chibs about their deal. I'm really hoping they aren't killing off Sons just because. Montez was an OG. Correct me if I'm wrong but out of the OG crew all that's left is Chibs, Tig, and Happy."

OMG, it hit all right! — GloriaSEA ³³º¹ #Meidas🌎🌍🌏🌿 (@GloriaSeattleWA) March 31, 2021 "As I expected I knew it was going to be Montez that was going to be killed, but what exactly is palos plan and what did he gain by killing Montez? besides trying to start a war between SOA and Mayans," one Reddit user commented. There were several people proclaiming that they knew Montez would die, but they wanted to ask for a reason.

Thank you! And just wait…it gets BETTER! #Mayansfx https://t.co/YWiJrPlGZi — JD Pardo (@JDPardo) March 31, 2021 "I can kind of forgive him not shooting him but why did he turn his back on him ?!" one person asked on Reddit. "The guy literally pulled out his gun in the shack which showed he didn't trust him yet he just completely does then?" There were some fans wondering why Montez would ever look away from El Palo, especially without backup nearby.

Really great episode tonight! I think it might be my favorite one so far this season👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼 #MayansFX — SOA & Mayans MC Addicts (@SOAMayanAddicts) March 31, 2021 "montez acted dumb. Should've shot the guy in the head immediately. I can't even remember why montez needed the guy to be alive when he's threatening to snitch on him," another person commented on Reddit. There were several that felt the Sons of Anarchy member could have avoided his violent death.