'Mayans M.C.' Adelita's Return Sparks Emotional Setback for Her and Angel Reyes

Mayans M.C. is off to a heated start, which is nothing less than what fans expected. Since the first two episodes (which ran as a super-sized premiere night with two back-to-back episodes) premiered, fans are already seeing a side of their favorite characters they've never seen before, including Angel Reyes (Clayton Cardenas). Last season, his unborn child and the mother, Luisa "Adelita" Espina (Carla Baratta), were taken into custody and tortured under the Department of Justice's watchful eye. After giving birth and a massive turn of events, she's found a way back and is unpleased with what she witnessed upon her surprising return. Spoilers ahead that cover Season 3, Episode 4 (which is now streaming on Hulu).

At the end of last week's episode, fans were left stunned when Adelita surprised the father of her child, only to see he was enjoying the company of another woman. With a shocked look on his face, he was left as stunned as viewers. At the beginning of the fourth episode, Reyes and Adelita sat face-to-face while Reyes admitted he thought he would never see her again — giving an excuse for his actions. After requesting she speak to him about where she's been, she sat there in silence.

It wasn't until Reyes asked about how their baby was, before she decided to talk. When Adelita took a moment to answer, he asked again where their child was, finally prompting her to look him in the eyes to tell him their child is dead. Throughout the episode, we see the emotional downfall both of them are feeling, knowing they will never get to see their child grow up. After taking a shower, Adelita finally opened up to Reyes about what incarceration was like.

Reyes kept pushing for more information on what she's been through and she referred back to her childhood of growing up in a brothel, taking a deep dive into her emotional past. She said by the time she was a young teen, the men tried to get her to do things she didn't want to, and as a result, she admitted she cut her own throat. When she told him what it was like being under Potter's (Ray McKinnon) authority, she didn't have a knife this time, alluding to the physical torture he put her through.

Reyes' actions shouldn't come as a shock after co-creator Elgin James said, "Angel gutted after having Adelita and his child ripped away from him, loses himself in sex, booze, and violence, until a shot at redemption lands on his doorstep." He also noted that fans will get to see each character beyond the kutte, and what makes them who they are today. How Reyes will handle having Adelita back, especially after she made a comment about him looking like a man but acting like a child, fans are patiently waiting to see how their relationship will evolve. Mayans M.C. airs on Tuesdays at 9 P.M. CT on FX, and you can stream episodes the next day on Hulu.

