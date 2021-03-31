'Sons of Anarchy' Character Dies in Latest 'Mayans M.C.' Episode

✖

Ahead of the Season 3 premiere of Mayans M.C. the trailer revealed there might be a major character death approaching. In the trailer, fans were left questioning whether Sons of Anarchy character Allesandro Montez (Jacob Vargas) was facing death or whether he would walk away with his life. The small clip showed the SAMCRO Road Captain being suffocated with a bag over his head, leaving a lot of unanswered questions up in the air. Spoilers below on Mayans M.C. Season 3, Ep. 4 (which is now streaming on Hulu).

Fans finally got to witness the scene that left them anticipating answers on whether Montez was dead or not. After found guilty of double-dipping between charters, Montez was met by the president of Vatos Malditos, El Palo. Seemingly unhappy with Montez, the Sons Captain pleaded for El Palo to hold off on sharing their information with any others, and El Palo requested money to keep him on hold. The second Montez turned around to grab cash, El Palo threw a bag over his head and suffocated him to death.

At the end of the episode, El Palo left Montez's body outside of the Mayans club; it was soon discovered by Tazo — the one who has been warning Bishop and the rest of their group that El Palo is out for revenge. As a sign that is in fact true, Montez's body was set laying on one of their motorcycles with red exes over his eyes.

Montez wasn't the only one who lost his life during the episode. Vicki (Elpidia Carrillo) was shot and killed by Tazo (Raoul Trujillo) — who he happened to be close friends with — in an attempt to escape after being summoned by Bishop (Michael Irby). Early on in the episode, Bishop questioned everyone on who went to the cops about their drug operation. After reviewing a few names, the one they thought might be the guilty one, was in fact innocent. Instead, they discovering Vicki was the one who opened her mouth after she chose to escape.

The new prospect, Steve, showed up at her house requesting that she come with him at Bishop's command. As she tried to shut the door on him, Steve said he would look bad if he showed up empty-handed. She told Steve she would get her coat, instead grabbing her bag from a kitchen drawer and walked out of the backdoor. As she stepped into an underground tunnel, she was greeted by Neron "Creeper" Vargas (Joseph Raymond Lucero) and seconds later shot by Tazo from the side. Mayans M.C. airs on Tuesdays at 9 P.M. CT on FX., and you can stream episodes the next day on Hulu.

