'Mayans M.C.' Episode 7 Preview Teases Several Dead MC Members

Tuesday night, the members of Santo Padre made a stunning decision. They reacted to another charter shooting Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes (JD Pardo) by exacting violent revenge in an episode. Now the teaser for Episode 7, "What Comes of Handlin' Snakeskin," has set the stage for even more deaths. Warning: Spoilers ahead for Season 3, Episode 6.

The trailer released in the wake of an intense sixth episode was not long, but it featured an abundance of stunning moments. There were glimpses of people getting beaten with bats, as well as MC members running away as the police approached. Even Creeper (Joseph Raymond Lucero) stood with a stunned expression on his face. Bishop (Michael Irby) teased the violence to come during a meeting with another Mayans president. "I want to bring this MC back to its glory," Bishop said in the clip. "But first, there's gotta be a reckoning.

The clip did not reveal which charter the mystery man belongs to other than that he is from Southern California, but it did show that he is ready for war. "How many dead Mayans are you going to be happy with?" he asked. Bishop did not answer in the provided footage. However, Episode 6 showed that he is not one to shy away from violence.

When EZ landed in the hospital after taking a bullet to the torso and losing a gallon of blood, Angel (Clayton Cardenas) attempted to get revenge in the hospital halls. Bishop had him stand down after meeting with Marcus Alvarez (Emilio Rivera). However, the president made the change and told Angel to "do it."

Bishop isn't one to simply deliver orders. He actually played an important role in setting up the war. He and Gilly (Vincent Vargas) headed out on their motorcycles and attacked EZ's shooter as he headed home from the hospital. Bishop pulled up to the passenger side of the car and shot the Stockton charter member in the head. Gilly then used a sawed-off shotgun to take out the driver.

New episodes of Mayans M.C. air every Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET. They become available the next day on Hulu. The first six episodes are currently available on the streaming service, along with the first two seasons of the hit FX Network show.

