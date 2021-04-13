'Mayans M.C.' Star Sulem Calderon Reveals Details of Season 3, Episode 5's Dramatic Ending (Exclusive)

✖

It's the scene that had everyone's jaws on the floor. Mayans M.C. Season 3 is halfway through 10 episodes and it's already been a whirlwind. However, one of the most dramatic moments is when one of the main characters gets shot, leaving several questions in the air. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Sulem Calderon who plays the role of Gaby, EZ's (JD Pardo) love interest, revealed that the dramatic ending to week five's episode only took the cast and crew one-take. Spoilers ahead for Season 3, Ep. 5.

Fans might remember EZ unexpectedly got shot in the very last scene — something fans were not ready for. Not realizing at the time he had been wounded because he wanted to make sure Gaby was okay but when she lifted her hands, they were covered in blood. As quick of a scene as it was for the fans, it was almost as quick for Pardo and Calderon, along with the crew, because it only took them one try.

"So, before heading to set, I knew that this scene was going to be very powerful," Calderon said before noting how because this is her first big series as a regular in all of the episodes, after being introduced towards the end of Season 2, she felt the pressure to bring her "A-game."

As she continued to explain, Calderon disclosed the dramatic scene was all just one take. "It had to be one take because we want the audience and the fans to ride the wave with us [...] even the camera and how it just spins off and then it goes to me [...] Gaby and EZ; and EZ's like, 'Are you okay?' Just that beautiful, vulnerable moment, we wanted the fans to see that." While the scene was one take, Calderon did say that they shot it a few other times, just in case, but each time it only took them one try.

Naturally, there are many questions on where EZ and Gaby are going to go with their relationship: will Gaby step away or will she stay? While the 30-year-old couldn't reveal any details, she did tease that fans will be in for a "very bumpy ride" and is excited for everyone to follow along.

While the hit FX series has kept the actress more than busy, she's also working on other projects, including the Disney film with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Jungle Cruise. This was Calderon's second film before she stepped into a full-time role in Mayans M.C. and had nothing but wonderful things to say about Johnson.

Touting the experience as a "huge deal," Calderon adds how the experience was a "big step" for her. "He's awesome. He gave me so much good advice," she said further noting the two have very similar, inspiring stories of coming from very little, to making something of themselves in the world of film and television. "I was so close to not even audition because I was so short with money," she admits, adding how despite the struggles she still managed to do it. "There was a moment where there was a whole week I was just eating nuts and apples and tried to survive for my next paycheck. And when [my manager] called me saying that I got the job, I was crying because I was like, 'Wow, I did it.' I put it out there in the universe. I put [it] out there to God. [...] When I got that big news, I was like, 'Wow.' I feel like every individual is so powerful, and we can manifest anything that we want."

New episodes of Mayans M.C. air every Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET. They become available the next day on Hulu, and PopCulture readers get a free trial. The first five episodes are currently available on the streaming service, along with the first two seasons of the FX Network show.

PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. PopCulture nor ViacomCBS are not responsible for prices subject to change.