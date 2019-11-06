‘Mayans M.C.’ Cast Reacts to Season 3 Renewal

This week it was announced that Mayans M.C. has been renewed for Season 3, and the show’s cast has been celebrating the news on social media. In a statement issued on Monday, President, Original Programming, FX Entertainment, Nick Grad said that the network was “happy to continue telling the story of Mayans M.C. with our partners at Fox 21 and excited that Elgin James has earned the opportunity to become the series’ showrunner.” The statement goes on to share how “showrunner, Kurt Sutter identified and chose Elgin as his partner on the show from the outset and Elgin has been instrumental to the success of the series, leveraging his experience and creative vision to make Mayans M.C. with this incredible cast, crew and creative team.”

Fox 21 TVS President Bert Salke added, “Keeping this vibrant series strong is a huge priority to everyone at Fox 21 Television Studios, FX Productions and of course FX, which has been a spectacular home and platform for both Mayans M.C. and Sons before it.”

Now, we have reactions form a number of the Mayans themselves. Scroll down to see their reactions and let us know in the comments if you are looking forward to Mayans M.C. Season 3.

JD Pardo

First up was series lead, JD Pardo, who plays Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes. “Mayans M.C. is officially renewed for Season 3,” he announced. “#MayansFX Thank YOU the fans for allowing us to entertain you for another year!”

“See you all tomorrow night for the season 2 finale! It’s gonna be a good one. You won’t want to miss it! Much love,” he added.

Clayton Cardenas

Clayton Cardenas, who plays EZ’s brother Angel Reyes, also posted on Instagram about the big news.

“With much love. Thank you for making everything possible. Here’s to Season 3. @mayansfx #mayansmc #mayansfx,” he wrote.

Michael Irby

Actor Michael Irby plays Obispo “Bishop” Losa, the Presidente of the Mayans M.C. Santo Padre charter.

“We will ride again,” he wrote in an Instagram post, referring to the Season 3 renewal. “Thank you @fxnetworks and all the fans and familia that made it possible. #mayansfx #mayansmc.”

Emilio Rivera

Emilio Rivera stars in Mayans M.C. as Marcus Alvarez, President of the Mayans M.C. Oakland Charter, and national president of the Mayans M.C. He originated the role on Sons of Anarchy.

“Humbled ,Thankful and Blessed , Thank You all for riding with us,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “Looking forward to see what our @mayansfx Familia brings to Season 3 #emiliorivera #elpadrino #mayansmc #mayansfx.”

David Labrava

One of the most beloved fan-favorite characters from Sons of Anarchy to make the transition to Mayans is Happy Lowman, played by David Labrava.

“And the Ride continues. MAYANS MC @mayansfx. THANK YOU ALL for the continued support,” he wrote, then adding as number of hashtags. “#bestjobieverhad @mayansfx @soafx @fxnetworks #originalprogramming #dogslife #filmlife #hollywoodunderground #adoptdontshop #rescuedogs #betheirvoice #everythingisart #artislife #lifeiseverything #twfslc #sbu #gbs #dop #believe #dreamscometrue #godisreal #makeadifference #payitforward #lifesajourney #familyfirst #worldwideunionoftroublemakers #dogsrule.”

Raoul Max Trujillo

Raoul Max Trujillo (pictured: above right), stars as Che “Taza” Romero, the Vice-Presidente of the Mayans M.C. Santo Padre charter.

“Feeling pumped and blessed for this show, cast and crew,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “#Repost @mayansfx with @get_repost. We ride on. Mayans M.C. is officially renewed for Season 3. #MayansFX.”

Vincent “Rocco” Vargas

Vincent “Rocco” Vargas plays Gilberto “Gilly” Lopez, in Mayans M.C., who is a described as “a good-natured MMA fighter who rides for the Santo Padre Chapter of the Mayans M.C.”

“Blessed to be apart of the journey… @mayansfx Season 3 here we come!” he exclaimed in a social media post.