Matt Lauer’s Father-in-Law: ‘My Daughter Has Been Betrayed’

A week after NBC fired Matt Lauer for “inappropriate sexual behavior,” Lauer’s father-in-law says Lauer’s wife, Annette Roque, will not stay with Lauer.

Annette Roque’s father, Henri, told the Daily Mail that he has “no words for her husband [Lauer]. What he has done is bad. Everybody feels betrayed.”

“She is not going to stay with him and work it out,” Henri Roque said from his home in Amsterdam. “They are not together trying to work it out.”

“[Annette] is feeling shocked and she is now having sorrow for her children. Me too. Everybody is feeling quite sad,” the Dutch father continued.

“There are also the kids, I don’t know what she’s doing or who they are going to stay with,” he added.

Henri Roque denied the claims from last week that Annette Roque left the country for Holland following the news of Lauer’s scandal.

In fact, Henri’s words come after Annette was spotted without her wedding ring while picking up breakfast in Sag Harbor, New York on Wednesday morning.

Henri told the Daily Mail that he, too, feels “betrayed” by Lauer, who he knew and thought of as a “nice guy.”

“I feel s— about the whole thing. The situation is so bad,” Henri said. “I have met Matt, he was a nice guy. I feel kind of betrayed. It’s my own daughter. I don’t know how the kids are doing.”

Meanwhile, Lauer has been spotted out and about in the Hamptons — with his wedding ring on — whether he’s dropping the kids off at school or meeting with his attorney.

Multiple recent reports claim that Lauer and Annette Roque have been living separately for years, and that Lauer lives in his Manhattan apartment for five days out of the week and visits Roque and their three children in their sprawling Hamptons home only on the weekends. Lauer and Roque have been married for 19 years.

Lauer was fired from his longtime position of lead anchor on Today last week after a female colleague filed a “detailed complaint” againt Lauer alleging “inappropriate sexual behavior.” Since his firing, two more women filed sexual misconduct claims with NBC against him, and Variety published a report detailing multiple women’s accusations against Lauer of sexual harassment and asssault.