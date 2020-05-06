'The Masked Singer' Fans Make Their Guesses About the Identities of Season 3's Top 5

The competition on The Masked Singer is winding down. Only five contestants — Rhino, Kitty, Turtle, Frog, and Night Angel — remain in the running for the masked trophy. Throughout the competition, judges Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy, have shared their guesses as to who they think the remaining competitors are. Considering that fans have been along for the ride ever since these competitors first took to the stage in February, which is when Season 3 premiered, they also have their opinions about the identities of the final five masked singers.

On Wednesday night's episode, the final five singers will take to the stage once again. The episode will end, of course, with another celebrity being unmasked as the competition is being narrowed down in advance of the show's May 27 finale. On the April 29 episode, the show said goodbye to the Astronaut, who was later unmasked and revealed to have been country singer Hunter Hayes. In previous weeks of the competition, fans had to say goodbye to the Banana (Bret Michaels), the Kangaroo (Jordyn Woods), and the White Tiger (Rob Gronkowski).

While viewers were heartbroken to see the Astronaut getting the boot, the focus is now on the remaining five competitors who are still in the competition. And fans have not been afraid to share their guesses as to what their identities might be.