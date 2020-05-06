'The Masked Singer' Fans Make Their Guesses About the Identities of Season 3's Top 5
The competition on The Masked Singer is winding down. Only five contestants — Rhino, Kitty, Turtle, Frog, and Night Angel — remain in the running for the masked trophy. Throughout the competition, judges Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Jenny McCarthy, have shared their guesses as to who they think the remaining competitors are. Considering that fans have been along for the ride ever since these competitors first took to the stage in February, which is when Season 3 premiered, they also have their opinions about the identities of the final five masked singers.
On Wednesday night's episode, the final five singers will take to the stage once again. The episode will end, of course, with another celebrity being unmasked as the competition is being narrowed down in advance of the show's May 27 finale. On the April 29 episode, the show said goodbye to the Astronaut, who was later unmasked and revealed to have been country singer Hunter Hayes. In previous weeks of the competition, fans had to say goodbye to the Banana (Bret Michaels), the Kangaroo (Jordyn Woods), and the White Tiger (Rob Gronkowski).
While viewers were heartbroken to see the Astronaut getting the boot, the focus is now on the remaining five competitors who are still in the competition. And fans have not been afraid to share their guesses as to what their identities might be.
Is The Turtle A Famous Singer?
let me tell you something. i am IN LOVE with Jesse McCartney. i have been since i was 14, i know his voice A N Y W H E R E. no question, this my man #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/ukRoqQYutr— A☼ (@_ashrussell) April 30, 2020
Pretty Set On Jesse McCartney
I swear at this rate my tombstone will read “The Turtle is Jesse McCartney...” 😂 #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/8wykaWX7yl— Caitlin (@kikabelle) April 30, 2020
Who's The Kitty?
I think the kitty may be Emmy Rossum, the monkey music box (ft. In The phantom of the opera) in the clues, plus she can sing #TheMaskedSinger— Remik Everyman (@RemikEsq) April 30, 2020
Could They Be A Broadway Star?
I think #kitty is Sutton Foster. She is a broadways singer and the hint was “ Let you Freak Flag Fly” which is apart of the Shrek Broadway Musical ! #themaskedsinger— Lauryn Staples (@PrettyGirlzr1) May 6, 2020
A Real Housewife In The Mix?
Night Angel is Kandi Burruss #RHOA #TheMaskedSinger— Y’all are mad funny (@triceydub) April 29, 2020
And that ain’t no Lie!!! pic.twitter.com/crL1gzdOk6
Who's The Rhino?
Rhino is Barry Zito on @MaskedSingerFOX #TheMaskedSinger— Amanda Leigh (@hunter_girl1005) April 23, 2020
Another Country Singer In The Fray?
#TheMaskedSinger the rhino is sam hunt 6'3 behind! pic.twitter.com/pFAvCP8kSk— annoyed always (@pessimisticone1) April 2, 2020
Convinced It's Bow Wow
#TheMaskedSinger Bow Wow you are going a great job as the frog 🐸 pic.twitter.com/iskQRGx3Kw— Ke'Anna (@kodaktrainlitty) April 30, 2020