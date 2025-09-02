Mark Consuelos Joins ABC Drama Series

Mark Consuelos is briefly joining an ABC drama.

The Live with Kelly & Mark co-host will be guest starring in 9-1-1’s upcoming ninth season.

Showrunner Tim Minear revealed that Consuelos will be appearing as a “Musk-ish, Bezos-ish billionaire who is swallowed by a whale, and a much larger adventure will ensue from that.” He tells Entertainment Weekly that they were inspired by a viral video, adding, “Just Google ‘kayaker gets swallowed by whale.’ You’ll find it.”

(Disney/LORENZO BEVILAQUA) KELLY RIPA, MARK CONSUELOS

While not much has been revealed as to how Consuelos’ character will find himself in that situation, a new photo revealed from the episode has Ravi (Anirudh Pisharody), Hen (Aisha Hinds), and Chimney (Kenneth Choi) looking for the tech billionaire. At the very least, getting swallowed by a whale is not the most outlandish thing that Consuelos has done, as he previously starred as businessman Hiram Lodge on Riverdale. Between his criminal empire, threatening high schoolers, killing people, planting bombs, and much, much more, getting swallowed by a whale is going to be like a cakewalk.

As of now, it’s unknown what episode Consuelos will be appearing in, but it should be closer to the beginning of the season. Details have not been shared about what the 118 will be going through to kick off Season 9, however, the series is returning on Oct. 9 so it’s only just a matter of time. First photos from the new season are being released, meaning it shouldn’t be much longer until loglines are revealed. The wait will be worth it, especially if it means Mark Consuelos is getting swallowed by a whale.

Riverdale — “Chapter One Thirty: The Crucible” — Image Number: RVD713b_0275r — Pictured (L – R): Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge and Mark Consuelos as Hiram Lodge — Photo: Shane Harvey/The CW — © 2023 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

9-1-1 was renewed for Season 9 earlier this year. It will mark the first season where Peter Krause is not part of the series regular cast after his character, Captain Bobby Nash, was killed off ahead of the Season 8 finale in April. Angela Bassett previously responded to speculation that her on-screen husband could return, but it will more than likely be in the form of a dream or hallucination if that’s the case. Along with Bassett, 9-1-1 stars Jennifer Love Hewitt, Oliver Stark, Kenneth Choi, Aisha Hinds, Ryan Guzman, and Gavin McHugh, along with new series regulars Corinne Massiah and Elijah M. Cooper.

Don’t miss the premiere of Season 9 of 9-1-1 on Thursday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu. More information on Mark Consuelos’ appearance should be revealed in the coming weeks.