‘Live With Kelly and Mark’ Unveils Huge Change

Live! with Kelly and Mark got a major upgrade.

After 37 years, the morning talk show has left its Upper West Side studio in favor of a new space at the Walt Disney Company’s new downtown headquarters in New York.

Per PEOPLE, the couple revealed their new studio on Monday’s broadcast after temporarily being placed in a studio in the Walt Disney building last week in anticipation of the move. Their final time at the old studio was the Tuesday, April 1 episode. Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams was the first guest in the new studio, and she even brought a bouquet of flowers as housewarming gift for the special occasion.

The new studio has a new modern wood desk and a built-in monitor, with Ripa and Consuelos sitting in new cream-colored stools. The backdrop of the studio also has a giant shot of the Brooklyn Bridge and the floor is made up of LED screens. Additionally, while the two-level seating is still the same, it has been expanded. The show’s announcer, Déjà Vu, is higher up than before.

It’s a big change, especially since both Ripa and Consuelos have spent much of their time at 7 Lincoln Square. The two tied the knot in 1996, and Ripa joined Live! in 2001, co-hosting with Regis Philbin. Since then, she’s also co-hosted with Michael Strahan and Ryan Seacrest before being joined by her husband full-time in 2023. And that’s not even including being on the show as guests.

Earlier this month, Ripa recalled to PEOPLE how her children, 27-year-old Michael, 23-year-old Lola, and 22-year-old Joaquin, whom she shares with Consuelos, basically grew up on the set. “They came to work with me every day until they went to school,” Ripa said. “They would go to All My Children with me, they would come here with me… we meant when we say they grew up in this building, in these four walls.”

“You have to remember, I had my kids in a time when maternity leave was not really a thing; we didn’t really know how to negotiate that or navigate that,” she continued. “But the good news is you could bring your kids to work with you. And because they’re very mindful of our hours here – as it is a live morning television show – I was able to be a full-time working woman and a full-time mother simultaneously, which is a very rare thing and not something I take for granted at all.”