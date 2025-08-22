‘9-1-1’: Angela Bassett Responds to Speculation Peter Krause Could Return as Bobby

Angela Bassett is getting real about the speculation that her on-screen husband, Peter Krause, is returning to 9-1-1.

The Ryan Murphy first responder drama killed off Krause’s Captain Bobby Nash ahead of the Season 8 finale in April, and fans were appropriately upset.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Many fans have been in denial about Bobby’s death, mostly because it was so out of left field, and Bobby was one of the most beloved characters on the show. He was killed off in Season 8, Episode 15, “Lab Rats,” as a result of a mutated virus. Despite the big funeral and Bassett’s Athena burying him in Minnesota next to his deceased wife and kids, fans are holding on to hope that this is not the end of Bobby because of some glaring clues, such as leaked scripts and Krause’s star power.

(Disney/Ray Mickshaw) ANGELA BASSETT, PETER KRAUSE

That being said, Bassett has seen the frustrated feedback from fans, especially since the call is coming from her family, telling TODAY.com, “My sister’s one of the fans, and she won’t stop talking about it. She is mad.”

Bobby and Bassett’s Athena have been a fan-favorite couple since the first season, and Bathena is arguably one of the best parts of the show. Bassett previously expressed her surprise at Bobby’s death, and now that filming is in progress on Season 9, is there a possibility that shock could be reversed?

“I have to keep his memory alive in some way,” she said. “I’m making no promises. I’m wondering just like you, just like the fans.”

(Disney/Christopher Willard) ANGELA BASSETT, PETER KRAUSE

At the very least, it’s possible that Krause could return as Bobby in the form of a dream or hallucination. But it wouldn’t be the first time a dead character came back to life, and fans have been pointing out that viewers didn’t necessarily see Bobby’s body in the body bag after he died, so who knows what could happen. 9-1-1 will not be the same without Bobby, but fans aren’t giving up hope just yet.

It’s hard to tell what Season 9 will look like and how the show will move forward, including who will be the new captain of the 118, but fans won’t have to wait too much longer. 9-1-1 is set to return on Thursday, Oct. 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu.