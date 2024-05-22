Mariska Hargitay Teases Plan For 'Law & Order: SVU' and 'Organized Crime' Crossover

After Law & Order: Organized Crime's move to Peacock, Mariska Hargitay is already cooking up plans for a crossover with SVU. It was recently revealed that Season 5 of Organized Crime would be moving to the NBCUniversal streamer, but it was unknown how crossovers will work out since the show frequently crosses with SVU. Hargitay spoke to Variety that she is coming up with ideas on how to reunite Benson with Christopher Meloni's Stabler next season.

"I'm actually planning on it," Hargitay said. "I just told him the other day. We had a party the other night, we saw each other. It was heavenly. I met his showrunner. They want us together, and Chris and I were talking about it, and it's time. It's time now for us. This was a long time not being in each other's universe. That's why we did the calls and stuff like that. But we're excited to get back in there, get back in the ring."

With the potential for crossovers despite the two shows being on different platforms, that means that fans shouldn't have to worry about the former partners and their relationship. The Season 25 finale of SVU saw Olivia give away the compass necklace that Elliot gave her, and she called to tell him what happened with the necklace. Luckily, he understood. Since he didn't appear on-screen, people are likely itching for more Bensler, especially following their almost-kiss in Season 24.

Cross-platform crossovers aren't impossible, as they have happened in the past. Before Supergirl flew to The CW, the DC series was originally on CBS. However, that didn't stop The Flash from crossing over and Grant Gustin's Barry Allen paying National City a visit, further exploring the multiverse plot of the Arrowverse. While it may be hard to do two-part crossovers, that shouldn't stop characters from either show appearing on the other. Mariska Hargitay seems like she will stop at nothing to get Bensler back together, and I can't wait for them to reunite.

Law & Order: SVU will be back this fall on NBC, but it's unknown when Law & Order: Organized Crime will premiere. It's hard to tell when and how another crossover will happen, but fans will just have to patiently wait for more Bensler. In the meantime, all seasons of both shows are streaming on Peacock.