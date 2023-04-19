'Law & Order: SVU' Star Mariska Hargitay Thanks the Unsung Heroes of the Show

It's Spirit Week on the set of Law & Order: SVU and Mariska Hargitay is thanking the unsung heroes of the long-running drama. The actress took to Instagram to show off the best-dressed crew and thanked them for all that they do to make the series possible. She also made sure to mention that they have her "deepest gratitude and respect," as the crew were all dressed in Hawaiian shirts as Hargitay clearly (for good reason) did not get the memo.

With a 25th season of SVU on the way, it wouldn't be surprising if Mariska Hargitay was feeling even more grateful than ever. While fans definitely are the much of the reason why the series is still going on, it wouldn't be the show that it is without the crew that make the magic happen behind the scenes. It's sweet how grateful Hargitay is for their hard work, as the crew on any project really don't get the type of recognition they truly deserve.

Law & Order: SVU has had quite an event season already, between the Law & Order franchise crossover to Kelli Giddish's exit to Benson's run-in with Dante, and much more. The cast and crew are hard at work at completing the season and more than likely creating an intense season finale that will keep fans at the edge of their seats. It's nice to see them still have fun on set since the series is pretty serious. A Spirit Week should definitely be required for all companies because it's just fun.

It's going to be interesting to see what will happen in these final episodes of Law & Order: SVU Season 24, and knowing that the crew was having fine behind the scenes will make it better if any of these episodes are dark. It definitely helps having a fun environment behind the scenes while being on a drama, so things don't get too serious all hours of the day. However, it would be hard to switch emotions, but Mariska Hargitay and the cast have done it flawlessly, likely because of the crew they have.

There are still a handful of episodes left of the season, meaning there will still probably be posts from Mariska Hargitay with behind-the-scenes content. Whether they will involve more Spirit Week madness or something else will be something to look forward to. Of course, hopefully, the crew make more appearances because they really are the heart of the show.