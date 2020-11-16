'Malcolm in the Middle' Star Christopher Masterson, and Wife Yolanda Pecoraro Expecting First Child

✖

Malcolm in the Middle star Christopher Masterson is expecting his first child with his wife, Yolanda Pecoraro. Pecoraro announced the happy news on Instagram on Friday, and fans could not be more happy for the two TV stars. From the looks of it, fans will be able to follow along with the process on social media.

"Baby Masterson," Pecoraro captioned her post on Friday. It featured two photos of her on the beach in a black-and-white patterned gingham bikini, both with her hand over her midsection. She added another photo to her Instagram story with both hands clasped over her belly, leaving no doubt what she was announcing. Fans, friends and family members were quick to shower the couple with congratulations, including Masterson's sister, Alanna, who wrote: "Baby baby baby!!!!"

Other stars commented their congratulations as well, including Briana Venskus, Jade Pettyjohn and Georgie Flores. Some had worked with either Masterson or Pecoraro before, either in TV or film. Masterson is still best-known for playing the eldest brother, Francis on Malcolm in the Middle, while Pecoraro is best-known for portraying Violeta on the USA Network's Graceland.

The couple got engaged in June of 2018, though it is not clear exactly when they first met. They married last year in August, on the Amalfi Coast in Italy. Masterson, now 40 years old, previously dated actress Laura Prepon from 1999 to 2007. His older brother, Danny Masterson, co-starred on That 70s Show with Prepon.

Masterson has been absent from both TV and movies since 2014, though he has invested in several restaurants with his older brother. Since then, he has had a few credits as a producer. Pecoraro's last credit as an actress was on the TV series All Wrong in 2018.

Masterson's Malcolm in the Middle co-star Frankie Muniz is currently expecting a child as well. The 34-year-old actor announced on his YouTube channel that he and his wife, Paige Price, have a baby on the way.

"In the past four-and-a-half years, Paige and I have experienced so many incredible things together. We've traveled the world, got to live out all these once-in-a-lifetime opportunities. While we still believe it's the little moments in between the big ones that make you feel happiest, nothing quite compares to hearing your little one's heartbeat," Muniz said. "We felt like we were living and experiencing a real-life miracle for the first time. The second I heard that heartbeat, reality set in. I was throwing out baby names and future career choices."