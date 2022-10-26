'Malcolm in the Middle' Revival in the Works, Frankie Muniz Says

A Malcolm in the Middle revival may be one step closer to happening, Frankie Muniz said Tuesday. During a stop on Fox News, the former Dancing With the Stars contestant said his on-screen father, Bryan Cranston, is even spearheading the writing of the project. Malcolm in the Middle ran on Fox from 2000 to 2006.

"He's kind of heading writing the script and getting everything rolling," Muniz said of Cranston on Fox News, via PEOPLE. "So there might be something." Muniz, 36, said he would "be down, 100%" for a Malcolm in the Middle revival.

"When I was on Malcolm, I was just so excited to be working on a show," the Agent Cody Banks star said. "But also, in that same sense, when the show ended, I kind of left the business for a little bit. I started doing other things. I was racing cars. I joined a band. I was touring all over. I opened some businesses and I got to experience so many amazing things in my life, which now at this point has made me able to reflect and look back and be so appreciative of the experience."

In that same interview, Muniz said he did not really appreciate the show until recently when he started watching it with his wife, Paige Price. Since he was a kid while making the show, it is easier for him to revisit and appreciate the writing. "I can separate myself from being on it and watching it as a fan. I would love to know what the family's up to," Muniz told Fox News. "But I don't know – we'll see what happens."

Although it's unclear how close to reality a Malcolm in the Middle revival is, the show's cast clearly still has affection for it. There was a virtual cast reunion in 2020. Cranston later told E! News that he hoped the cast could reunite in person "for no other reason than I miss those people like crazy." The Breaking Bad star added that there was a "possibility" of one happening. "We want to start talking about the possibility of putting together a story that makes sense about that family, 10 years later, or whatever—12 years later. It's not unheard of," Cranston said. Cranston also mentioned the possibility of a Malcolm movie in 2016.

Malcolm in the Middle was created by Linwood Boomer and centered on the dysfunctional Wilkerson family. Muniz played the title character, a gifted student with a genius-level IQ and photographic memory. Jane Kaczmarek played his mom, Lois, and Cranston starred as his father Hal. Christopher Kennedy Masterson, Justin Berfield, and Erik Per Sullivan played Malcolm's siblings. The series is available to stream on Hulu.