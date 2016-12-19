Bryan Cranston Reveals Malcolm In The Middle Movie Could Be Happening

Bryan Cranston has become one of Hollywood’s top bad-asses, following the success of his anti-heroic drug tale, Breaking Bad.

While current audiences have a hard time separating the actor from his role as Heisenberg, Cranston is actually an extremely succesful comedic actor. He’s making a turn back towards that kind of role with his new film, Why Him?

Videos by PopCulture.com

Along with co-star James Franco, Cranston has begun making his rounds on talk shows, as well as the Internet, creating hype around the new movie. While doing an “Ask Me Anything” on Reddit, the question regarding a Malcolm In The Middle movie surfaced.

Malcolm In The Middle was one of Cranston’s first popular roles, and he portrayed a stern, yet often crazy, father of boys. The show was extremely popular during its 151-episode-run, and Cranston has often said it was one of his favorite roles throughout his career.

When the question regarding a possible movie, or reboot, of the beloved sitcom arose, the actor had no problem saying there’s been some talks about it. He even went on to say he’d like to make it happen.

from discussion We’re James Franco & Bryan Cranston – Ask Us Anything!.

Obviously, as Cranston said, the fans would have to really want to see a return. Without their interest, there’s not a lot of point in making something like that happen. He alluded to a similar situation with James Franco, regarding the short-lived sitcom that gave him his Hollywood start – Freaks and Geeks.

It sounds like a Malcolm In The Middle movie could be way off, but it’s good to know that the actors, and creative team, are still interested in making it happen.

In the meantime, you can watch Bryan Cranston play a hilarious, yet off-beat dad in Why Him? The film, directed by John Hamburg, opens in theaters on December 23, 2016.

UP NEXT: Why Him RedBand Trailer / Zsa Zsa Gabor Dead At 99 / First Look At James Corden’s Peter Rabbit