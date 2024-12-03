Major ‘Chicago Med’ Character Might Die After Stabbing in Midseason Finale

Chicago Med’s midseason finale ended on a gruesome cliffhanger that might have foreshadowed a major character’s death in the new year. Throughout the first half of Season 10, S. Epatha Merkerson’s Sharon Goodwin found herself with a stalker, not only following her at home but following her at the hospital, leaving notes and even attacking her. It came to a head in the fall finale, which aired on Nov. 20.

Despite the CPD thinking the stalker situation was handled, it was not. As the hospital director stopped by her office before leaving, she found herself trapped by her stalker wound up being the wife of the woman from the Season 10 premiere who died as a result of the ferry crash after Goodwin had to decide between her and the driver who caused the wreck to receive the last bit of blood the hospital had.

Cassidy, the stalker, stabbed Goodwin with a knife, and she was slowly bleeding out. Time passed, and Goodwin was slowly slipping in and out of consciousness as Cassidy held her captive, and once she became unresponsive, Cassidy panicked. Once she heard the elevator, though, Goodwin woke up and grabbed a whiskey bottle, smashing it over Cassidy’s head. Goodwin tried her best to make it out to the hallway and to the elevator, as Dr. Archer was just dropping off a letter to Goodwin. However, Archer made it to the elevator, and just as the doors closed, Goodwin tried to get his attention as Cassidy came up behind her.

The screen faded to black before fans found out what happened, but according to the promo for the midseason premiere, which airs in January, the show will be coming back to quite an intense showdown between Goodwin and Cassidy. Archer, meanwhile, was desperate to help his boss. It’s hard to tell how the storyline will end and whether or not the show will actually kill off Goodwin. If fans know anything about the One Chicago franchise over the years, it’s that anything can happen to any character at any time. Perhaps the only good thing about this storyline is that this is happening at Med, meaning that medical help is just a few floors away.

Fans will have to wait a little bit longer to see what happens because Chicago Med is on break. The show will be returning on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. ET with the immediate aftermath of the fall finale. And it’s something that viewers will not want to miss.