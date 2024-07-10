'Chicago Med,' 'Chicago Fire' and 'Chicago P.D.' Premiere Dates Revealed for Fall 2024

One Chicago fans finally know when they'll be reuniting with their favorite firefighters, doctors, and cops come this fall. NBC has unveiled its 2024 fall premiere dates, and Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. will be arriving very soon. Starting Sept. 25, One Chicago Wednesdays are back. Med will premiere its 10th season at 8 p.m. ET, Fire Season 13 at 9 p.m. ET, with P..D. Season 12 rounding out the night at 10 p.m. ET.

Even though Wednesdays are staying the same, there are still going to be some changes abound. Chicago P.D. will be without Detective Hailey Upton following Tracy Spiridakos' exit in the Season 11 finale. As of now, her replacement has yet to be announced, but it's possible that someone doesn't even join, at least for now. Chicago Med also said goodbye to Dominic Rains as Dr. Crockett Marcel, as well as showrunners Diane Frolov and Andy Schneider. Eamonn Walker exited Chicago Fire as Wallace Boden after 12 seasons, but he will reportedly appear in a recurring capacity.

(Photo: CHICAGO FIRE -- "All the Dark" Episode 12008 -- Pictured: (l-r) Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd, David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann -- (Photo by: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC) - Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC)

It's not all bad news, though. Chicago Fire promoted Jocelyn Hudon to series regular after she came on towards the end of the season as Nova, Ambulance 61's newest paramedic after Kara Killmer's exit. Allen MacDonald has been tapped as Chicago Med's newest showrunner, ushing the series into a new era for Season 10. Additionally, S. Epatha Merkerson, Oliver Platt, and Marlyne Barrett signed new deals for the medical drama, meaning the three of them won't be going anywhere any time soon.

There is a lot to look forward to in the One Chicago franchise with the upcoming seasons, and the shows will be here before you know it. Luckily, all episodes of all three shows are streaming on Peacock, meaning now would be a great time to start rewatching the shows so you are all caught up by the time the new seasons premiere.

Meanwhile, there are a lot of other series airing on NBC this fall. Law & Order and Law & Order: SVU return on Oct. 3, as well as sophomore drama Found, new shows Brilliant Minds, Happy's Place, and St. Denis Medical will be making their debuts, and the People's Choice Country Awards will be taking place in late September, and that's not even half of it. While last fall was a little dry due to the strikes, things are finally getting back to normal, and it's going to be great once the hiatus ends.