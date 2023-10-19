'Magnum P.I.' Showrunner Addresses Hopes the Show Will Be Saved From Cancellation Again

Magnum P.I. may be down, but it may not be completely out. The action drama was saved by NBC last year after CBS canceled it. However, the network decided to cancel it earlier this year, making Magnum fans say goodbye to Thomas Magnum, Juliet Higgins, and co. once again. Since the series was already rescued, does the reboot have a chance at getting yet another chance at life?

The first four seasons of Magnum were added to Amazon Freevee ahead of the premiere of Season 5B. This could be a good way for the show to live on if Amazon chooses to pick it up. It's the first time that the first four seasons have been available to stream at once, and it wouldn't be surprising if Season 5 was added later down the line. However, don't expect Amazon to come knocking. Showrunner Eric Guggenheim tells TVLine the series is "not currently being shopped. I don't want to give false hope."

"Shows getting canceled and coming back, or getting picked up and then canceled, has become such a normal occurrence in recent years," Guggenheim continued. "And obviously, there have been countless revivals. So, given all that, I think anything is possible. For now, though, I'm just hoping the fans really enjoy these 10 episodes and that new viewers are able to discover the show."

It took a while for Magnum P.I. to be saved last year, but fans didn't give up. They kept campaigning for it to be rescued, and the cast even joined in, too. When NBC saved it, it was like all was right with the world. Then the world came crashing down when it was again canceled, and only after 10 episodes. After Magnum's shaky ratings for the first half of Season 5, there was some concern, but it seemed like that wasn't any cause to worry. There is always the possibility for a show to be saved after it gets canceled. Even though the chances aren't too high for Magnum P.I., there's still the potential that Thomas will return.

Whether or not Magnum P.I. returns for a sixth season remains to be unseen. New episodes are continuing to air on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. Perhaps if enough fans tune in, maybe that will drive up enough interest between another studio and network. For now, it's best to prepare your goodbyes because the series finale will be here before you know it.