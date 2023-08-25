Could 'Magnum P.I.' Streaming Deal Save the Series for a Second Time?

Magnum P.I. may have a chance at getting rescued once again. According to TVLine, the first four seasons of the action drama will finally be streaming. It won't be on Peacock, however. Amazon Freevee is saying aloha to the first four seasons of the Magnum P.I. reboot. The series has been in a dry spell when it comes to streaming, as currently only the latest fifth season is streaming on Peacock. Beginning on Friday, Sept. 1, that will finally change.

Freevee adding Magnum P.I. could mean nothing. Just that there is finally a place that has the rights to stream the first four seasons. It should be noted that the original Magnum is on Freevee, which might have helped the decision to also carry the revival. While it's unknown why it's not on Peacock, fans now do have a way to binge every episode before the final batch of episodes premiere this fall.

That's not to say that yet another save can't happen. NBC announced earlier this year that after just one season, they are axing Magnum P.I. The reason is likely due to the fact that the series had shaky ratings following its transition from CBS, but that was to be expected. Considering the different time slot and the range in audience, it would take time for Magnum to rebuild its audience. Now that the series is canceled, perhaps it's being shopped around elsewhere again. Maybe Freevee is in contention.

Amazon Freevee has saved shows before, such as the axed Australian soap Neighbours. The streamer is definitely starting to grow more in terms of content and originality, so maybe Thomas Magnum and co. could return that way. Magnum P.I. is one of many canceled NBC shows that need to return. Since the cancelation was announced after filming wrapped, there is also a good chance that stories will not be wrapped up. Which is another reason why the series needs to keep going.

Even if Magnum P.I. isn't saved, fans should be happy to know that there will finally be a place to watch Seasons 1-4. Just in time for the back half of Season 5, as well. Hopefully, the series does come back, but for now, the final episodes will premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. The first four seasons of Magnum P.I. will hit Amazon Freevee on Friday, Sept. 1.