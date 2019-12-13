Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade: Here’s When You Can Watch It Again

Did you miss the 93rd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Thursday morning? Whether you were too busy getting that turkey in the oven and preparing a massive feast, or you simply want to revel in the classic holiday activity again, NBC will share an encore presentation at 2 p.m. following the conclusion of The National Dog Show, meaning that you can see all the floats and balloons as they make their way through the streets of New York City.

The parade had kicked off 9 a.m. at 77th Street and Central Park West in Manhattan and concluded at Macy’s flagship store in Herald Square at noon. Those who were up bright and early were able to watch it on both CBS and NBC as well as all streaming services that offer the channels as part of their bundles – CBS All Access, Hulu+ Live TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV and Sling TV.

The parade was also streamed on NBC’s website and app.

This year’s parade came with an extra dose of high-flying drama, as there were initially concerns regarding whether or not the 16 floats would be grounded due to windy weather. Just before the start of the parade Thursday morning, however, Macy’s executive director of special events announced that “we’re gonna start them off and we’re gonna fly” after officers with the New York Police Department had monitored weather conditions along the parade route all night and into the early morning.

With the weather still windy, however, the balloons had to be flown at a lower level as a safety precaution in an effort to prevent a scenario similar to the one that left four people injured during 1997 parade when a Cat in the Hat float was caught up in a strong gust of wind.

With 16 giant character balloons, 40 novelty balloons (which include balloons attached to floats and tricycles), 26 floats, 1,200 cheerleaders and dancers, more than 1,000 clowns, and 11 marching bands, this year’s parade featured many of memorable moments, including Today show host Al Roker continuously stealing the show.

Additionally, the parade also featured five new balloons in the lineup this year – “Blue’s Clues & You!” by Nickelodeon, “The Brick-Changer” by the Lego Group, “Home Sweet Home” by Cracker Barrel, “Rexy in the City” by COACH®, and “Toy House of Marvelous Milestones” by New York Life. Meanwhile, new balloons and inflatables include “Astronaut Snoopy” by Peanuts, “Green Eggs and Ham” by Netflix, “SpongeBob SquarePants & Gary” by Nickelodeon, and “Love Flies Up to the Sky.”