Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024 Lineup of Performers Revealed

While most eyes are on the giant balloons during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the event also boasts loads of celebrity appearances and performances. The 2024 event is no different, with Macy’s announcing 28 acts set to perform in some capacity.
The full list is below. It includes on-screen stars like Jimmy Fallon and Idina Menzel, legends like The Temptations and Kylie Minogue, country acts like Dan + Shay, as well the WNBA’s New York Liberty.
- Alex Warren
- Ariana Madix
- Bishop Briggs
- Charli D’Amelio
- Chlöe
- Coco Jones
- Cole Escola
- Dan + Shay
- Dasha
- Idina Menzel
- Jennifer Hudson
- Jimmy Fallon & The Roots
- Joey McIntyre
- Kylie Cantrell
- Kylie Minogue
- Lea Salonga
- Liza Colón-Zayas
- Loud Luxury
- Natti Natasha
- New York Liberty & Ellie the Elephant
- Rachel Platten
- Roman Mejia
- Sebastián Yatra
- The Temptations
- Tiler Peck
- T-Pain
- Walker Hayes
- The War and Treaty
NBC has not announced when these set acts will be shown on the network’s broadcast of the parade.
How to Watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for Free
The 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is airing on NBC two times on Thursday. The live broadcast airs from 8:30 a.m. to noon ET. NBC will then air the National Dog Show from noon to 2 p.m. ET, before shifting over to an encore showing of the parade broadcast from 2-5 p.m. NBC broadcasts are free to anyone with a digital antenna.
For those without a way to receive the NBC broadcast free and over the air, the network is available from most cable/satellite providers. Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, will also simulcast coverage.