Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024 Lineup of Performers Revealed

While most eyes are on the giant balloons during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the event also boasts loads of celebrity appearances and performances. The 2024 event is no different, with Macy’s announcing 28 acts set to perform in some capacity.

The full list is below. It includes on-screen stars like Jimmy Fallon and Idina Menzel, legends like The Temptations and Kylie Minogue, country acts like Dan + Shay, as well the WNBA’s New York Liberty.

Alex Warren

Ariana Madix

Bishop Briggs

Charli D’Amelio

Chlöe

Coco Jones

Cole Escola

Dan + Shay

Dasha

Idina Menzel

Jennifer Hudson

Jimmy Fallon & The Roots

Joey McIntyre

Kylie Cantrell

Kylie Minogue

Lea Salonga

Liza Colón-Zayas

Loud Luxury

Natti Natasha

New York Liberty & Ellie the Elephant

Rachel Platten

Roman Mejia

Sebastián Yatra

The Temptations

Tiler Peck

T-Pain

Walker Hayes

The War and Treaty

NBC has not announced when these set acts will be shown on the network’s broadcast of the parade.

How to Watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for Free

Broadway’s How to Dance in Ohio rehearses before their nationally televised performance in the 97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023 on November 20, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy’s, Inc.)

The 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is airing on NBC two times on Thursday. The live broadcast airs from 8:30 a.m. to noon ET. NBC will then air the National Dog Show from noon to 2 p.m. ET, before shifting over to an encore showing of the parade broadcast from 2-5 p.m. NBC broadcasts are free to anyone with a digital antenna.

For those without a way to receive the NBC broadcast free and over the air, the network is available from most cable/satellite providers. Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, will also simulcast coverage.