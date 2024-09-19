Walker Hayes Reveals Sure Fire Way To 'Calm Down' His Dogs When They're Anxious on the Road (Exclusive)

Walker Hayes makes it a "family affair" when he heads out on tour, and that means bringing along his lovable pups. It's not always for the furry friends to feel relaxed while traveling, but Hayes has found a surefire way to help them "calm down" when they're feeling anxious: an ASMR Spotify Playlist for dogs, which he curated with the help of Autotrader.

"We have four dogs and six kids and my wife, they all go everywhere with me," the "Fancy Like" singer told PopCulture.com in an exclusive interview. "A lot of times my 18-year-old jokes that 'we are always together,' and she's right. My kids, they sacrifice a lot. The dogs do too. I mean, they're on the bus with us non-stop. They go everywhere with us." He added, "It's a family affair for me and that's been the biggest blessing as far as my career is concerned is that's not the norm in most houses. So I don't take it for granted that I get to be with them. Autotrader and I, we've teamed up and it's actually incredible, man.

Hayes went on to talk about his dogs, explaining, "My oldest is 13. Her name is Magnolia. She's been with us a really long time. We have a six-year-old dog named Hazel. We have about a two-year-old dog named Pocket, and then a one-year-old dog named Copper. And they're all, I'm telling you all of my kids make fun of me and Laney because we care for those dogs, man. Those dogs are special, and they always make fun of us. They're like, 'When we move out, y'all are going to have 20, aren't you?' And we're like, 'Yeah, we probably are.'" Sadly, shortly after our conversation with Hayes, he took to Instagram to shared that Hazel passed away after being hit by a car.

Going to discuss the idea of putting together the playlist, Hayes confessed, "Honestly, the ASMR playlist, I was like, 'What's this all about? This sounds kind of scientific.' And just the other day I was actually in the car with my two youngest kids and they had two of the dogs in there and we cranked up some of the tunes on the playlist and they're named like Day at the Beach or Fun in the Sun. They have like it sounds and when we turn it on, man, both of the dogs in the backseat just immediately kind of calm down and just chill."



"It was actually hilarious," Hayes continued. "All my dogs...they're just all different. I mean, they're just like our kids. Some are more anxious towards some sounds and some are anxious in the car, and then some are bubbly in the car where I'm like, 'Man, I wish you would calm down a little bit. I'm trying to drive.' Autotrader has so many great resources. Not only do they have that playlist, but they got do's and don'ts and just tips for taking your dogs in the car. So, man, I'm so happy to partner with them."



Finally, Hayes joked, "Sometimes my team is like, "Walker might leave a kid at a gas station, but he's never going to leave his dogs."

