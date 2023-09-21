Charli D'Amelio Opens up About 'Ups and Downs' of Relationship With Landon Barker (Exclusive)

Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker had to go through some "ups and downs" in their relationship before coming to the "happy and healthy" place they are today. Ahead of Wednesday's premiere of Season 3 of The D'Amelio Show on Hulu, Charli and Dixie D'Amelio sat down for an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, in which Charli shared some insight into her relationship with the son of Travis Barker.

"I think me personally, I was going through a lot outside of anything that was talked about on the show," Charli said of the dynamic fans will see with Barker this season. "I was just really struggling and that affected all of the relationships in my life, but also my relationship with my boyfriend." Throughout the new episodes, the TikTok star said viewers will "see us go through that and the ups and downs of how do we stop acting like two teenagers in a relationship and be adults and support each other and be there for each other."

It took "a little bit of up and down between each other" and "spending time to be ourselves and have fun without each other and be less dependent on each other so we can enjoy our time together more," Charli shared. "I think that's just what we had to do." One of the fights the couple got in this season "was just a bunch of miscommunications after another," she teased. "Then we don't talk for a few days, and then we realized, 'What was even the point of that? There was no need.' And then everything gets better." The "If You Ask Me To" singer added that while they went through "a lot of that stuff," she's "so glad" they "came out the other side happy and healthy."

Having a life and relationship that are so public can be difficult, and Charli told PopCulture she's "constantly" wondering if being in the spotlight is the right thing for her. "Like, should I be doing this? Is this what's best for me?" she confessed, adding that she's still able to "appreciate all the positive stuff and just enjoy this time." Charli added, "It's like the constant balance of, 'I love what I'm doing. This is so fun. Look at how cool this was that I'm doing.' And then like, 'Oh, this is so much.' But I feel like also everyone feels that way about work sometimes, and it's just navigating that as best as you can." The D'Amelio Show airs on Wednesdays on Hulu.