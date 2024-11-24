Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Full Balloon Lineup Revealed

Get ready to see a parade of delightful cartoon characters (and some less-spirited corporate mascots) in Thursday’s big parade. Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has unveiled its full balloon lineup, including some well-established favorites and some new additions.

Legendary characters from cartoons, comic books, manga, comic strips and movies are all among the selections for the 2024 parade. There are also a couple of mascots from non-entertainment companies included, as well, in addition to some decorative favorites (pumpkins, etc.). See the full list of 22 balloons below.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Beagle Scout Snoopy and Woodstock (Peanuts)

Bluey

Greg Heffley (Diary Of A Wimpy Kid)

Disney’s Minnie Mouse

Extraordinary Noorah & The Elf on the Shelf

Gabby (Gabby’s Dollhouse)

Goku (Dragon Ball)

Po (Kung Fu Panda)

Marshall (Paw Patrol)

Monkey D. Luffy (One Piece)

Opening Macy’s Stars

Pikachu & Eevee (Pokémon)

The Pillsbury Doughboy

Pumpkins

Ronald McDonald

Sinclair’s Dino

Smokey Bear

Snow Crystals

Spider-Man

SpongeBob SquarePants & Gary

Stuart the Minion (Despicable Me)

Tiptoe

Renderings of some of the balloons flying in the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (Credit: Macy’s)

The new balloons from this list are Disney’s Minnie Mouse, Extraordinary Noorah & The Elf on the Shelf, Gabby, Goku and Spider-Man. While the later two characters have previously been part of previous parades as giant balloons, 2024 marks the debut of new designs for each of them.

How to Watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for Free

MACY’S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE — Pictured: “Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade” Key Art — (Photo by: NBCUniversal)

The 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is airing on NBC two times on Thursday. The live broadcast airs from 8:30 a.m. to noon ET. NBC will then air the National Dog Show from noon to 2 p.m. ET, before shifting over to an encore showing of the parade broadcast from 2-5 p.m. NBC broadcasts are free to anyone with a digital antenna.

For those without a way to receive the NBC broadcast free and over the air, the network is available from most cable/satellite providers. Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, will also simulcast coverage.