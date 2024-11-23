How to Watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024 for Free

Thanksgiving is almost here, and so is everyone’s favorite tradition: the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Now in its 98th year, the Parade will usher in the holiday season and bring together millions of people to celebrate, featuring lineups of character balloons, floats, artists, Broadway performers, marching bands, and, of course, Father Christmas himself.

The Parade will once again be airing for free on NBC, which is available to anyone with a digital antenna, at 8:30 a.m. in all timezones on Thursday, Nov. 28. For those who miss it on Thanksgiving morning, there will be an encore telecast at 2 p.m. ET. The official telecast will be hosted by Today’s Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker, and while it is sure to be a fun one, it’s also going to be an emotional one. This will mark Kotb’s final time co-hosting the event, as her final broadcast on Today will be in January. There will likely also be other telecasts besides NBC, but that one will be the official telecast, including all performances, floats, balloons, and more.

Videos by PopCulture.com

After actress Alison Brie cuts the ribbon to kick off the Parade, fans will be able to look forward to 17 featured character balloons, 22 floats, 15 heritage and novelty balloons, over 700 clowns, 11 marching bands, 10 performance groups, and musical artists. Some notable names joining the lineup on Thursday will be Kylie Cantrall, Chlóe, Dan + Shay, Dasha, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots, Coco Jones, Joey McIntyre, Idina Menzel, T-Pain, Rachel Platten, Charli D’Amelio, and more.

MACY’S THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE — 2021 — Pictured: (l-r) Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb — (Photo by: Eric Liebowitz/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank)

There will also be some new balloons joining the lineup, including Minni Mouse, Norah and Elf on the Shelf, Gabby from Gabby’s Dollhouse, Goku from Dragon Ball, Marshall from Paw Patrol, and Spider-Man. With much more to look forward to, it’s going to be yet another fun way to kick off Thanksgiving and the holiday season before looking forward to a delicious feast.

“The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a beloved tradition that marks the beginning of the holiday season for millions of live spectators and viewers across the country,” said Will Coss, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade executive producer. “A dedicated team of artisans and production experts at Macy’s Studios work year-round to bring this experience to life. This year’s 98 th Macy’s Parade will create awe with unforgettable character balloons, one-of-a-kind floats and the world-class entertainment only Macy’s can deliver.”

The 98th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade airs on Thursday, Nov. 28 at 8:30 a.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, and will air again on NBC at 2 p.m. ET.