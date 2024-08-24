Jimmy Fallon Crushed After Career Letdown, Report Says

Jimmy Fallon is still bringing in regular viewers as the host of The Tonight Show, but his latest comedic endeavor outside of the show flopped. Fallon recorded an original song with Meghan Trainor for the movie Unfrosted, Jerry Seinfeld's comedic re-telling of the creation of Pop-Tarts. The SNL alum apparently hoped the track, "Sweet Morning Heat," would be a breakout success akin to Ryan Gosling's "I'm Just Ken" from Barbie, but, like Unfrosted, Fallon's Pop-Tarts love song hasn't culturally resonated at all.

"Jimmy didnʼt do this song just because he worships Jerry Seinfeld. He was also interested in landing a genuine chart-topping novelty hit — and that hasnʼt happened," said an anonymous source quoted in the July 8 issue of The National Enquirer. "Jimmy has no regrets. But it hurts that the song — and the movie—didnʼt turn into the massive sensation he was expecting. Ryan Gosling made a fortune off 'Iʼm Just Ken' — but Jimmy will be lucky to realize the price of a nice dinner from his participation for making the song!"

The outlet reports that Fallon is one of many comedians left disappointed after seeing how Unfrosted turned out. Per Rotten Tomatoes, the movie only has positive reviews from 42 percent of critics and 51 percent of viewers.

"A lot of comedians participated in this movie expecting to benefit from Jerryʼs golden touch," the source said. "But the movieʼs corny humor has divided Jerryʼs fan base big-time — and Jimmyʼs feeling that."

Fallon nor Seinfeld has not responded to The National Enquirer's report as of press time.