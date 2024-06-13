Pop Star Begs for Katy Perry's 'American Idol' Spot: Should Meghan Trainor Judge?

A new judging spot has opened in reality singing competitions, and one pop star isn't leaving anything to chance. Meghan Trainor, the artist behind hits like "All About That Bass" and "Dear Future Husband," has her sights firmly set on securing the coveted judging role on American Idol – a position recently vacated by Katy Perry.

Trainor's enthusiasm for the role is apparent, as she revealed during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live: "I have begged for this job. I've done every interview in the world and said that that is my dream job." Her determination doesn't stop there; the 30-year-old singer has taken steps to get her voice heard by contacting industry insiders. "I have emailed three awesome people who work in that world," she disclosed, adding, "They don't really have the full say, but I begged."

With an impressive resume boasting 13 Billboard Hot 100 entries, six studio albums, and hosting gigs on acclaimed shows like The Four: Battle for Stardom, The Voice UK, and Australian Idol, Trainor seemingly has the credentials and experience to excel as an American Idol judge. She expressed her excitement for the role, saying: "I haven't heard any updates, so check my emails, but that is my dream job. I want to drive to work American Idol and then drive home."

Trainor's passionate pursuit of the position comes in the wake of Katy Perry's recent announcement that she would be departing the show after seven seasons. Perry, a figure on the judging panel, expressed a desire to explore new projects, stating on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in February, "I love Idol so much. It's connected me with the heart of America. But I need to feel that pulse of my own beat." While leaving the door open for a potential return, Perry added, "Maybe I'll come back if they have me one day."

The opening left by Perry's exit has ignited speculation within the industry, with fellow American Idol personalities weighing in on potential successors. Both judge Luke Bryan and host Ryan Seacrest have endorsed Trainor as a suitable candidate, acknowledging her talent, charisma, and relationships with contestants.

After witnessing Trainor's guest mentorship earlier this year, Seacrest remarked, "She was very good," he told Entertainment Tonight. Meghan is a super talent too, and she's got a great sense of humor. She's fun and she's spontaneous." Bryan echoed similar sentiments, stating, "I think Meghan's always been real fun. You know, that's kinda been her brand, to have fun. [She's] real witty, so certainly."

Trainor's passion for the role goes beyond her career ambitions; it's rooted in her lifelong love of the show. "Love being a part of that process, I just get way too attached," she admitted. "It's like my favorite show, I've watched it since I was a child."

While Trainor's campaign for the coveted judging role continues, other contenders have emerged, including Kelly Clarkson, the inaugural winner of American Idol. However, due to family obligations, Clarkson opted to withdraw from consideration, as she explained to Entertainment Tonight, "I can't do that, only because I promised my kids. I was like, 'I wanna be there as much as I possibly can.' And it would put me in L.A., and that's why I had to quit 'The Voice,' which I love that team. And I miss them so much."