'Law & Order' Trailer for 3-Show Crossover Event Revealed

The upcoming Law & Order three-show crossover has fans everywhere teeming with excitement, and now NBC had revealed a trailer for the epic event. Set to the tune of "Gimme Shelter" by The Rolling Stones, the new clip teases all three squads working together to take down a terrorist group that has secretly been dealing in some truly heinous crimes. Not the least of which is human trafficking.

All three current Law & Order franchise shows will be returning to NBC this fall by way of the big three-hour crossover, and we know when each series will premiere. The Law & Order revival, Law & Order: SVU, and Law & Order: Organized Crime will all debut their new seasons on Thursday, Sept. 22. The flagship series will premiere at 8 pm. ET, followed by SVU at 9 pm, and Organized Crime at 10 pm. Law & Order is starting its 22nd season, SVU is kicking off Season 24, and Organized Crime — which brings back former SVU star Christopher Meloni — is going into its third season.

The Law & Order revival was announced in September 2021, with franchise creator Dick Wolf telling Deadline of the new, "There are very few things in life that are literally dreams come true. This is mine." Susan Rovner — Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming — added, "Law & Order is quite simply one of the most iconic shows in television history, and the idea of continuing its legacy and partnering with Dick on an all-new season is nothing short of exhilarating. This is great news for NBC as well as TV fans everywhere." Pearlena Igbokwe — Chairman, Universal Studio Group — offered, "The return of the flagship Law & Order series for a pivotal 21st season is a proud moment for Dick and a proud moment for us, his studio partners."

Season 21 of Law & Order debuted in February, more than a decade since it initially ended. The cast included both Anthony Anderson and Sam Waterston, who reprised their roles from the original series. Anderson was back as Det. Kevin Bernard, while Waterston once again portrays district attorney Jack McCoy. Notably, Anderson has since announced that he has exited the show ahead of Season 22. New cast members this time around include Jeffrey Donovan (Burn Notice) in a police role and Camryn Manheim (The Practice) as Lt. Kate Dixon. Additionally, Oldelya Halevi (Good Trouble) and Hugh Dancy (Hannibal) both star in the show as assistant district attorneys.