'Law & Order' Previews Massive 3-Show 'Movielike' Crossover to Start New Season

The Law & Order franchise will kick off the 2022-2023 season with an explosive three-show crossover that involves detectives from the mothership show, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Law & Order: Organized Crime. The episode is structured like a movie, and each hour will not even be divided by traditional opening credits. Law & Order showrunner Rick Eid even teased unexpected teams working together for the first time. The crossover starts at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 22.

The crossover is titled "Gimme Shelter" and will take audiences through a story that involves homicide, sex trafficking, and a possible terrorist attack in New York City. "It's like an all-star game: The best of the best from all the different shows," Eid told TV Insider. Eid, who also wrote the episode with Gwen Sigan (Chicago P.D.), said the case involves a "vast criminal enterprise with international components from Eastern Europe."

Det. Frank Cosgrove's (Jeffrey Donovan) brunch is interrupted at the start of the episode. A woman's body is discovered nearby, and the case quickly ensnares detectives from all three shows. Cosgrove starts investigating with his new partner, Det. Jalen Shaw (Mehcad Brooks), then Capt. Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Det. Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) are called in when the case is linked to sex crimes and organized crime. Then, the case is linked to a terrorist threat in New York City. There is also "an emotional incident involving the organized crime team," Eid said.

After they find important evidence, it is up to District Attorney Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston) and A.D.A. Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) to make sure the criminals get behind bars. In typical Law & Order fashion though, there are going to be problems with the case. During the three-hour epic, audiences "get to see characters working together you've never seen before – Stabler and Cosgrove, Benson, and Price," Eid promised.

It's unclear if the crossover will lay any groundwork for Kelli Giddish's eventual exit. Last month, the 12-season SVU veteran said Season 24 will be her last as Det. Amanda Rollins. Her final episode will reportedly air during the first half of the season.

"Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life," Giddish wrote on Instagram. "I've been so fortunate to be a part of the Law & Order family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She's grown and changed, and I have as well. I started on this show when I was in my late 20s and I'm grateful I got to spend so many of my adult years with Rollins in my life."