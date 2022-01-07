‘Law & Order’ Alum Open to Reprising His Role for Crossover Appearance

Vincent D’Onofrio, who fans may know as a frequent face on Daredevil and Hawkeye, says he’s open to reprising his role on the upcoming Law & Order revival on NBC. D’Onofrio starred as Detective Robert Goren on the series spinoff Criminal Intent for a decade before ultimately leaving the show in 2011.

“I’ve made it clear to Dick Wolf that I would come back if he wanted to do a streaming six to ten or 13 episodes, I would be totally into it,” D’Onofrio told ComicBook.com. “To play a more mature Robert Goren would be really fun, and Warren Leight, who writes Special Victims Unit, was one of my favorite writers on Criminal Intent. I think he would be great, and also Chris Brancado, who writes The Godfather of Harlem, we first met on the last eight episodes of Law & Order. Yeah, I’d like to revisit it, but that’s up to Dick Wolf. I’ve made it very clear to him that I would, so that’s up to him, I really have no say in that.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

News first broke of the franchise’s flagship series returning after over a decade of being off the air in September. The show ran for 20 seasons before its abrupt cancellation.”Law & Order is quite simply one of the most iconic shows in television history, and the idea of continuing its legacy and partnering with Dick on an all-new season is nothing short of exhilarating” said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television, and Streaming. “This is great news for NBC as well as TV fans everywhere.”

“The return of the flagship Law & Order series for a pivotal 21st season is a proud moment for Dick and a proud moment for us, his studio partners,” said Pearlena Igbokwe, Chairman, Universal Studio Group.

If super-producer Dick Wolf decides to take D’Onofrio up on his offer to use him again in the Law & Order universe, the actor would join other returning stars like Anthony Anderson, Hugh Dancy, Camryn Manheim, as well as new add-in Jeffrey Donovan of Burn Notice.

Disclosure: PopCulture. is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS. Sign up for Paramount+ by clicking here.