‘Law & Order: SVU’ Plots 2-Hour Season Finale

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit ends its 19th season with a two-hour finale that is sure to keep fans’ eyes glued to the screen. Oliva Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and the rest of the SVU team take on a dramatic case involving a hostage situation and kidnapping.

The finale kicks off at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 23 with “Remember Me.” In the first hour, “Remember Me,” a young woman (Genesis Rodriguez) takes a man hostage at gunpoint. Benson jumps in to try to stop the situation, while the rest of the team finds out the shocking motive behind the woman’s actions.

In “Remember Me Too,” Benson is suspicious about a kidnapping victim (Carlos Miranda) and finds a link to a shadowy criminal organization that will silence anyone who stops them.

Genesis Rodriguez, who stars in both hours of the finale, is best known for starring in Man on a Ledge, Tusk and last season’s short-lived Time After Time. She stars in the upcoming Fox pilot The Passage, which centers on death row inmates who become vampires who can only be stopped by an orphan girl.

The SVU writers room tweeted a photo from the set on May 4, the day filming on the season ended.

“And just like that… the last exterior scene of #SVU Season 19! Check out the two hour season finale directed by @AlexChapple2 and penned by @Noochone & @JulieMartinSVU. #RememberMe & #RememberMeToo airs on 5/23 @ 9pm on #NBC,” the team wrote.

If two weeks is too long to wait for the finale, there is one new episode to go before “Remember Me.” On May 16, “Mama” airs. That episode features an Alzheimer’s patient (Fiounnula Flanagan) who claims she is raped, but the team doubts her case because of the illness. Meanwhile, Finn (Ice T) gets his sergeant orders.

“Mama” also guest stars Power actor Rotimi, rapper Big Daddy Kane, comedian George Wallace, Rise’s Rachel Hilson, The Leftovers‘ Amanda Warren, Anne Archer, Joe Piscopo and Hal Linden.

Earlier this week, SVU was picked up for a 20th season. It means the show will tie the main Law & Order and Gunsmoke as the longest-running scripted primetime dramas in American television history.

Mile 19 of who knows how many. Running strong. Your stamina, your perseverance, and relentless forward movement blow me away. So proud to run with you. #WolfPack #ThatsAWrap pic.twitter.com/3YFPYptZcS — Mariska Hargitay (@Mariska) May 9, 2018

“Mile 19 of who knows how many. Running strong,” Hargitay tweeted on May 8. “Your stamina, your perseverance, and relentless forward movement blow me away. So proud to run with you.”

Photo credit: NBC