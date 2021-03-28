'Last Man Standing': Fans Keep Wondering Where Kristin's Son Boyd Is in Final Season

The final season of Tim Allen's Last Man Standing has been missing more than just Eve Baxter. Fans have noticed that Boyd, the son of Kristin Baxter and Ryan Vogelsong, has been missing and is rarely mentioned. Boyd, played by Jet Jergensmeyer since the show returned on Fox after ABC canceled it, also barely appeared in Season 8. Jurgensmeyer came onto Last Man Standing at the start of Season 7, the show's first year on Fox. He replaced Flynn Morrison, who played the character in Seasons 2 through 6 on ABC. His most recent appearance onscreen came in the Season 8 episode, "You've Got Male (or Female)," which aired back in January 2020. In an April 2020 interview with TVLine, showrunner Kevin Abbott confirmed that Jurgensmeyer was not even going to be involved in the un-filmed Season 8 finale. The last episode of Season 8 was never filmed because the coronavirus shutdown started in Los Angeles just before filming was set to start. "Actually, the actor [Jet Jurgensmeyer] had another commitment. He’d asked to do another show, so we had let him out," Abbott explained at the time. TVLine asked Abbott if Boyd still existed in the world of the show. "Absolutely," Abbott responded. This was confirmed in the March 11 episode "Granny Nanny," which included a reference to Boyd in dialogue. However, Boyd still has not been seen onscreen in the season.

@ofctimallen Why did y'all kill Boyd off? #lastmanstanding — James (@puck2020) March 21, 2021 It's not clear if Boyd will be seen at all during the final season. Last week, Amanda Fuller, who plays Kristin Baxter, shared a look at a virtual table read for the season finale on Instagram. Kaitlyn Dever, who plays Eve and only appeared briefly via Zoom in the Season 9 premiere, could be seen in the shot. However, Jurgensmeyer was nowhere to be found.

It's one thing to not have the character Boyd be a main character anymore, but to have his character disappear with no write-off at all like he never existed? #LastManStanding — Queen Bulletproof Picasso (@Redmond_1753) March 20, 2021 Since his last appearance on Last Man Standing, Jurgensmeyer voiced characters in the Disney shows Disney Animals and Tiny Ones Transport Service. He also starred in an episode of Netflix's Ozark. In 2019, Jurgensmeyer spoke to PopCulture and could not contain his excitement about getting to work with Allen and the Last Man Standing cast.

Vanessa mentioned Boyd!!!! Finally!!! Now, where is he??? #LastManStanding — Terri E 📖 (@f31rowe) March 12, 2021 "I get to do what I love every single day," Jurgensmeyer said at the time. "We're all so excited! Everybody is [because] it's such a fun show to work on, everybody that comes to work every day is happy to be at work."

Watched latest #LastManStanding. Don't know why, the humor's gone, pretty sure Boyd's been shipped off to the alternate reality where the first Kristen & Mandy live. Of course, more pandemic stories. The writers did a time jump but keep coming back, ratings are in the tank. pic.twitter.com/JPEfZqF2T2 — David LaPell (@DaveLapell) February 26, 2021 Last Man Standing will be off the air for the first time all season on Thursday, April 1. The next new episode does not air until April 8 at 9:30 p.m. ET. In "The Two Nieces of Eve," Dever returns as Eve to meet Kaitlyn's daughter and Mandy's (Molly McCook) daughter. Kyle (Christoph Sanders) will also ask Ed (Hector Elizondo) for help because he thinks he is not dynamic enough to preach himself.

Hey @LastManStanding can we have Boyd back pretty pretty please with a cherry on top? #LastManStanding pic.twitter.com/DMe1wyPtw8 — Last Fan Standing (@Lmsfan4life) February 10, 2021 The decision to end the show with nine seasons was an amicable one, with Allen agreeing it was time. "I've been one lucky dude to have been part of Last Man Standing," Allen said in October 2020. "I so appreciate the incredible support from our fans over this near-decade of work. As we approach the ninth season, I just admire and feel grateful for all the hard work our wonderful cast and crew have done. We had all considered to end the show after last season, but together with Fox, we decided to add a year so we could produce a full season to create the gentle and fun goodbye. I'm looking forward to a memorable and hilarious final season."