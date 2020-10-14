'Last Man Standing' Ending After Season 9 and Fans Are Not Happy

Last Man Standing is set to end after Season 9 on Fox. The next and final season is set to debut sometime in January. Since this is the second time that Last Man Standing has been canceled (the series was previously axed by ABC before being revived by Fox), fans are, understandably, upset to see that their favorite show is officially coming to an end.

Michael Thorn, the president of Fox Entertainment, released a statement about the news in which he expressed that he's glad that the network was able to be a home for Last Man Standing for three seasons. “It has been an honor to be home for Tim Allen and ‘Last Man Standing,’” Thorn said, per Variety. “Millions of families have long enjoyed the show because, perhaps, they see themselves in the Baxters. The loyal affection they’ve shown proves just how much this series has meant to them. On behalf of everyone at Fox, a big, big thank you to ‘Last Man Standing’s’ brilliant cast, led by Tim, Nancy and Hector, as well as its writers and crew, headed by showrunner Kevin Abbott. We’ll be rooting them on throughout the season as they conclude what has been an impressive run.”

Of course, fans weren't exactly thrilled to find out that Last Man Standing is ending after nine seasons. As a result, they took to social media to share their feelings about this decision.