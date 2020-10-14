'Last Man Standing' Ending After Season 9 and Fans Are Not Happy
Last Man Standing is set to end after Season 9 on Fox. The next and final season is set to debut sometime in January. Since this is the second time that Last Man Standing has been canceled (the series was previously axed by ABC before being revived by Fox), fans are, understandably, upset to see that their favorite show is officially coming to an end.
Michael Thorn, the president of Fox Entertainment, released a statement about the news in which he expressed that he's glad that the network was able to be a home for Last Man Standing for three seasons. “It has been an honor to be home for Tim Allen and ‘Last Man Standing,’” Thorn said, per Variety. “Millions of families have long enjoyed the show because, perhaps, they see themselves in the Baxters. The loyal affection they’ve shown proves just how much this series has meant to them. On behalf of everyone at Fox, a big, big thank you to ‘Last Man Standing’s’ brilliant cast, led by Tim, Nancy and Hector, as well as its writers and crew, headed by showrunner Kevin Abbott. We’ll be rooting them on throughout the season as they conclude what has been an impressive run.”
Of course, fans weren't exactly thrilled to find out that Last Man Standing is ending after nine seasons. As a result, they took to social media to share their feelings about this decision.
Sad
I'm so sad this will be the last season!!! So many will miss you! pic.twitter.com/cPSq8ruvZk— Lesley Joy (@starmoon1836) October 14, 2020
After nine seasons, Last Man Standing will come to an end sometime in 2021. Of course, dedicated fans who have been following the Baxters' journey for years will miss the comedy series.prevnext
Really?
Nooooo, not the final season! this has been a staple of tv in our house. i can’t live without Mike Baxter wisdom on life. Seriously this isn’t the last season?— Andy (@andiberes) October 14, 2020
Some fans were simply shocked to hear that the series is ending. For many, Last Man Standing was a staple in their households for years.prevnext
Not Easy
Everything I love is ending in 2020-2021... 😔 pic.twitter.com/SYwUOHlyZL— Alex Monroe (@TimeToHunt1) October 14, 2020
Last Man Standing did get another chance back in 2017 after it was canceled by ABC following six seasons. Thankfully for the show's fans, the series was then picked up by Fox.prevnext
Responding With Love
This makes me sad but we must thank FOX for the extra 3 seasons they gave us. I have #lastmanstanding to always thank for for giving me a whole other family. The LMS family is near and dear to my ❤ The friends I have made because of this show are family. Thank you!!— Gina H (@GinaH89) October 14, 2020
While many fans are sad about the show's ending, they couldn't help but share some fond memories about watching the series. As you can see, the series clearly touched the hearts of many.prevnext
Seriously, 2020
I hate 2020! Love this show and so sad to see that it's ending.— Stephanie Konicki Ferguson (@StephieKonicki) October 14, 2020
On Twitter, numerous fans brought up that Last Man Standing's cancellation is just one more reason why 2020 isn't the best year. As one fan even put it, "I hate 2020!"prevnext
Cue The Tears
Final season!? Noooo pic.twitter.com/Iwiq7OdNfn— Chris Brodie (@CasualChrisB) October 14, 2020
One fan utilized a gif to showcase how they're feeling about the news. Based on the gif, they're not exactly happy about this turn of events.prevnext
Going Out With A Bang
Sad to see this is the end, happy the series even came back. Go out with a bang and I hope to see a lot more Eve!— Resort Originals 🌴 (@ResortOriginals) October 14, 2020
Some fans kept things in perspective when discussing Last Man Standing's cancellation. One user noted that they were grateful that they were even to get additional seasons of the show after it was canceled by ABC back in 2017.prev