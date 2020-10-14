'Last Man Standing' Ending After Season 9 and Fans Are Not Happy

By Stephanie Downs

Last Man Standing is set to end after Season 9 on Fox. The next and final season is set to debut sometime in January. Since this is the second time that Last Man Standing has been canceled (the series was previously axed by ABC before being revived by Fox), fans are, understandably, upset to see that their favorite show is officially coming to an end.

Michael Thorn, the president of Fox Entertainment, released a statement about the news in which he expressed that he's glad that the network was able to be a home for Last Man Standing for three seasons. “It has been an honor to be home for Tim Allen and ‘Last Man Standing,’” Thorn said, per Variety. “Millions of families have long enjoyed the show because, perhaps, they see themselves in the Baxters. The loyal affection they’ve shown proves just how much this series has meant to them. On behalf of everyone at Fox, a big, big thank you to ‘Last Man Standing’s’ brilliant cast, led by Tim, Nancy and Hector, as well as its writers and crew, headed by showrunner Kevin Abbott. We’ll be rooting them on throughout the season as they conclude what has been an impressive run.”

Of course, fans weren't exactly thrilled to find out that Last Man Standing is ending after nine seasons. As a result, they took to social media to share their feelings about this decision.

Sad

After nine seasons, Last Man Standing will come to an end sometime in 2021. Of course, dedicated fans who have been following the Baxters' journey for years will miss the comedy series. 

Really?

Some fans were simply shocked to hear that the series is ending. For many, Last Man Standing was a staple in their households for years. 

Not Easy

Last Man Standing did get another chance back in 2017 after it was canceled by ABC following six seasons. Thankfully for the show's fans, the series was then picked up by Fox.

Responding With Love

While many fans are sad about the show's ending, they couldn't help but share some fond memories about watching the series. As you can see, the series clearly touched the hearts of many. 

Seriously, 2020

On Twitter, numerous fans brought up that Last Man Standing's cancellation is just one more reason why 2020 isn't the best year. As one fan even put it, "I hate 2020!"

Cue The Tears

One fan utilized a gif to showcase how they're feeling about the news. Based on the gif, they're not exactly happy about this turn of events. 

Going Out With A Bang

Some fans kept things in perspective when discussing Last Man Standing's cancellation. One user noted that they were grateful that they were even to get additional seasons of the show after it was canceled by ABC back in 2017.

