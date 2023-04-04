Lainey Wilson Reveals If She Wants to Act More After 'Yellowstone' Role
As Lainey Wilson's country music career continues to soar, the singer recently taking home two wins at the 2023 CMT Music Awards following the release of her album Bell Bottom Country, the "the country star is hoping that her acting career will, too. Wilson broke onto the TV scene after landing her role as Abby on Paramount Network's Yellowstone, and as rumors continue to swirl that the hit Kevin Costner-starring series could be nearing its end, Wilson revealed that she has caught the acting bug and hopes to add more credits to her resume.
The "Heart Like a Truck" singer, 30, opened up about her future in acting during a recent interview with Hello!. Asked about her future plants, the singer-actor shared, "I would love to [act more]. That's one of the next goals, honestly." Having appeared as singer Abby, a role she landed after Yellowstone after co-creator Taylor Sheridan used one of her songs in an episode, Wilson said, "I absolutely want to just keep stepping outside of my comfort zone. Being able to be a musician on the show kind of gave me a little bit of that, you know, comfortable, like, 'Okay, I'm still in my element type thing'. I found a lot of similarities."
"I'm brand new [to acting], you know. I will say I was pretty dang lucky to be able to be there around those folks who know exactly what they're doing. And they did help guide me and made me feel comfortable," Wilson continued. "And I mean if this is an opportunity for me to share my music, you're dang right I'm gonna take it."
Unfortunately, Wilson's future on the show remains unclear. Although the second half of Yellowstone Season 5 is set to premiere this summer on Paramount Network, the hit series has yet to be renewed for Season 6, and reports recently surfaced that Costner could be departing the series. Addressing the show's future when speaking to Fox News Digital at the CMT Music Awards 2023 red carpet Sunday, Wilson admitted, "I've realized the movie business is even crazier than the music business. So I'm not lying to you when I tell you I have no clue what is going on with Yellowstone." The singer added, "I will say I think Taylor Sheridan has done such a great job, just with every show that he has done, so I think he'll end it the right way. I think they'll do...what the folks are hoping they'll do."