Kevin Costner Reveals New Show Amidst 'Yellowstone' Turmoil

Yellowstone has been in turmoil lately, with rumors abounding that the show could end soon due to a lack of continued interest from series star Kevin Costner. Now, it's been revealed that the actor has a new show in the works at the History channel. Under the working title of Kevin Costner's The West, the show is set to be an eight-episode documentary series hosted and executive produced by the Academy Award-winning actor.

"This original series will transcend the clichés and myths of the 'Wild West' and from a myriad of perspectives capture the spirit of opportunity, adventure and peril through the diverse, complex characters and untold stories that defined the era and continue to shape our country today," readers a description of the series from History. In a statement on the new series, Coster said, "I am in love with history. I love the rich, heroic and harrowing stories of the West."

He continued, The people and their stories have always held a fascination for me, but there's an urgency today to put those times and the men and women who we think we know in perspective, in the context of their times, without judgment. This particular West project is significant for me as it marks a return to The HISTORY Channel, the home of my first foray into television with the Hatfields & McCoys, and an opportunity to partner with the legendary biographer and historian Doris Kearns Goodwin, who so artfully weaves together important stories that are at once expansive, intimate and true." Hatfields & McCoys was a three-part miniseries that aired in 2012, and co-starred the late Bill Paxton.

In addition to hosting the new History series, Costner is also an executive producer, alongside Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Doris Kearns Goodwin. "Kevin Costner's body of work on the American West has defined him as one of the finest storytellers of this genre and of our time," Goodwin said in a statement. "What a privilege it is for my partner Beth Laski and I to collaborate with Kevin and his team and our trusted colleagues at The HISTORY Channel and Radical Media to portray with authenticity and accuracy a sweeping and nuanced portrait of the American west and its people, places and movements at this pivotal time in American history."

Finally, Paul Buccieri — President and Chairman of A+E Networks Group — added, "The stories of the American West are gripping and riveting narratives-some that are familiar and others that have yet-to-be told-yet all of them deserve to be shared on a large scale. It's an incredible honor to reunite with Kevin and Doris – two truly powerhouse collaborators – who share our passion, vision and commitment to create exceptional historically-based content that is the backbone of A+E Networks." At this time, Kevin Costner's The West does not have an announced premiere date.