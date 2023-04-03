'Yellowstone' Star Lainey Wilson Wins Big at CMT Awards 2023

Country singer Lainey Wilson had a big night at the 2023 CMT Music Awards. As the Yellowstone actress joined the biggest names in country music Sunday night, Wilson walked away a big winner after taking home not one, but two awards, making her one of the most-awarded artists of the evening.



Wilson entered the night as the most-nominated artist year with four nominations, including Video of the Year, Female Video of the Year, Collaborative Video of the Year and CMT Performance of the Year. She ultimately took home two of those awards, Wilson beating out Carly Pearce ("What He Didn't Do"), Carrie Underwood ("Ghost Story"), Gabby Barrett ("Pick Me Up"), Kelsea Ballerini ("HEARTFIRST"), Marren Morris ("Humble Quest"), and Miranda Lambert ("Actin' Up") to take home the award for Female Video of the Year for "Heart Like a Truck." She also won the Collaborative Video of the Year for "Wait in the Truck" in a duet with Hardy. Also nominated in that category was Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley – "Worth A Shot," Ingrid Andress with Sam Hunt – "Wishful Drinking," Kane Brown & Katelyn Brown – "Thank God," Midland feat. Jon Pardi – "Longneck Way To Go," Russell Dickerson feat. Jake Scott – "She Likes It," and Thomas Rhett & Katy Perry – "Where We Started."

Wilson fell just short of being crowned the most-awarded artist of the night, with Jelly Roll taking that title hitmaker took home three awards in the categories Male Video of the Year, Breakthrough Male Video of the Year and CMT Digital-First Performance of the Year. Both Wilson and Jelly Roll were first-time winners, with fellow first-timers HARDY, Megan Moroney, and Katelyn Brown taking home one belt buckle each.



Reacting to her big night on social media just after the annual awards show wrapped, Wilson wrote alongside a gallery of images from the night, "winning not one, but two fan voted awards was more than I ever could've imagined!" In a direct message to her fans, she added, "y'all are why I do what I do and I can't thank you enough. I've said it before and I'll say it again...I have the best most supportive fans. Thank y'all...for everything."



Wilson's big wins come on the heels of the October 2022 release of her album Bell Bottom Country. According to Wilson, the album "is country with a flare. It's about what makes you (and me) unique. It's how we live our lives and tell our stories, and I've lived quite a bit of life and have some stories to share on this record." The album includes tracks like "Hillbilly Hippie," "Road Runner," "Atta Girl," Heart Like a Truck," and more. In addition to country music, Wilson is also known for her role as Abby, a singer, on Yellowstone, a role she won after co-creator Taylor Sheridan used one of her songs in an episode.