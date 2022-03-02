Kirk Baily, Nickelodeon’s ‘Salute Your Shorts’ Performer, Dead at 59

Kirk Baily, who starred in the early 1990s Nickelodeon series Salute Your Shorts, has died. His family told TMZ he died over the weekend. Baily was also a prolific voice actor, playing characters in video games and English-language dubs of Anime series.

Baily died after a battle with lung cancer, his family said. He was diagnosed with cancer just six months ago. He worked until the last few months of his life. His last credited voice roles were in Bumblebee, Missing Link, The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run, and Night of the Animated Dead.

The actor’s best-known role was Kevin “Ug” Lee on Salute Your Shorts, which ran on Nickelodeon from July 1991 to September 1992. Although only 26 episodes were produced, the show was a big hit and remains a beloved series among those who grew up watching Nickelodeon. In 2019, Baily joined his co-stars for a cast reunion in Hollywood at the Good Burger pop-up.

Salute Your Shorts was created by Steve Slavkin and was set at the fictional Camp Anawanna, where a group of teen campers has to deal with their dim-witted camp counselor Ug. The first season featured Erik MacArthur, who was replaced by future Rilo Kiley guitarist Blake Sennett. Danny Cooksey, Christine Cavanaugh, Michael Bower, Tim Eyster, Heidi Lucas, Venus DeMilo, and Megan Berwick also starred in the series. Unfortunately, only 10 episodes of the show are available on Paramount+.

Baily’s other on-screen television credits include episodes of The Larry Sanders Show, Star Trek: Voyager, Melrose Place, Beverly Hills 90210, 7th Heaven, and NYPD Blue. He voiced characters in dozens of Anime shows and movies, including Cowboy Bebop, Metropolis, Yukikaze, From Up on Poppy Hill, and Trigun. Baily also voiced characters in Aladdin, The Lorax, Hotel Transylvania, Frozen, Despicable Me 2, Big Hero 6, Minions, Bumblebee, Missing Link, and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run.

Baily’s fans took to Twitter to share their condolences. “Just heard about the passing of Kirk Baily. Man was a great voice actor and many might not have known that. I grew up watching him on Salute Your Shorts. RIP Kirk,” one fan tweeted.”Sad day. Just read Kirk Baily passed who played Ug on Salute Your Shorts. This dude was one of the top villains of my childhood,” another wrote.