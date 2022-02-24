SpongeBob SquarePants Gets the Breakfast Treatment With New Limited Edition Cereal

General Mills is giving Spongebob Squarepants fans the chance to eat a sponge without tasting a sponge. The cereal maker teamed up with Nickelodeon to launch Cinnamon Toast Crunch Squared exclusively on CinnamonToastCrunch.com. The cereal was announced alongside other celebrity-themed boxes that fans can find only online.

Back in January, General Mills announced the launch of Cinnamoji Toast Crunch, which features Cinnamon Toast Crunch pieces with emojis blasted onto each piece. General Mills also launched a contest, where fans could win a custom box of personalized Cinnamoji cereal. Part of the Cinnamoji promotion includes limited-edition boxes only available online featuring celebrities.

The availability of each celebrity cereal will be announced on the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Instagram page. The first celebrity box made available was Griddy Toast Crunch, featuring Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and named after his famous touchdown dance. Griddy Toast Crunch launched on Wednesday and sold out in just under 24 hours. Based on the hint General Mills dropped on Thursday, Spongebob’s Cinnamon Toast Crunch Squared should be the next box available.

Two other celebrity boxes will be available soon. Manuel Toast Crunch features a Cinnamoji inspired by singer Manuel Turizo. Singer Leslie Grace, who stars as Batgirl in the upcoming HBO Max movie, inspired Leslie Toast Crunch. It’s not clear when these new boxes will be available, so fans will just have to keep tabs on the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Instagram page.

Spongebob has been the star of his own cereal in the past. Back in 2003, Kellog’s introduced the boringly titled Spongebob Squarepants Cereal, which included marshmallows shaped like Spongebob, Patrick Star, and that pineapple under the sea that SpongeBob calls home. The cereal was also made available in 2008 and 2010. The cereal was reintroduced as recently as 2020 when The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run was released. General Mills also had the Spongebob license in the past, once producing the SpongeBob Squarepants Fruity Splash Cereal briefly.

The new Spongebob cereal comes at a time when the franchise remains Nickelodeon’s most well-known around the world. Earlier this month, Paramount+ announced plans to make three new SpongeBob universe movies, as well as a fourth SpongeBob movie that will get a theatrical release. Paramount+ is also home to the first Spongebob spin-offs, The Patrick Star Show and Kamp Koral.