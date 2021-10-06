‘Killing Eve’ Season 4: Major Update on Final Season

It’s the beginning of the end for Killing Eve. More than a year after Season 3 of the hit BBC America series concluded, filming has finally begun on Killing Eve Season 4, the show’s final season. The news comes after production on Season 4 was delayed indefinitely in July 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, as the series films across locations in Europe.

The network announced the major update on the upcoming season via a behind-the-scenes video shared to the official Killing Eve Twitter account Tuesday. Teasing, “Our lips are sealed. Mostly,” the 30-second long teaser clip showed a clapperboard followed by Jodie Comer in character as Villanelle. Fellow leading actress Sandra Oh, who stars as Eve Polatri, did not appear in the video, which also included a brief glimpse of a crowd of extras. The video ended with, “in production now.”

https://twitter.com/KillingEve/status/1445418507831816196?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

An adaptation of the Codename Villanelle novel series by Luke Jennings, Killing Eve premiered in 2018 and follows Oh’s Eve, an MI5 security officer, as she tracks down the killer Villanelle. Prior to the Season 3 premiere, the series was picked up for a fourth season, and in March of this year, it was announced that Killing Eve would end with Season 4, an eight-episode final seasons set to air in 2022. At the time, Oh called the series one of her “greatest experiences” and added that she looks “forward to diving back into Eve’s remarkable mind soon,” with Comer stating that Killing Eve has been “the most extraordinary journey and one that I will be forever grateful for.”

While Killing Eve may be coming to an end, it won’t necessarily be the end of the Killing Eve universe. At the same time news broke that Season4 would be the last, it was confirmed that AMC Networks and Sid Gentle Films Ltd, which produces the series, were working on plans to develop several spinoffs. In a statement, Dan McDermott, president of original programming for AMC Network, teased, “we look forward to what is sure to be an unforgettable final season and to exploring potential extensions of this compelling universe.”

At this time, few details have been released about Season 4. Season 3 ended (spoiler alert!) with Eve and Villanelle seemingly going their separate ways before ultimately deciding turn around and look at one another, leaving many fans wondering what will happen next. It is known that Laura Neal is set to take over as head writer and showrunner. The role was previously held by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell, and Suzanne Heathcote. Killing Eve Season 4 is set to premiere sometime in 2022.