'Killing Eve' to End BBC America Series With Season 4

Killing Eve will end with its upcoming fourth season. After being renewed for Season 4 back in January 2020, the e Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer-starring spy thriller will wrap up with an eight-episode final season set to premiere sometime in 2022, it was confirmed Tuesday. In a tweet shared to the critically-acclaimed BBC America series’ Twitter account, it was also confirmed that filming on Season 4 will begin in summer 2021. According to Variety, several spinoffs are currently in the works.

