‘Killing Eve’ Renewed for Season 4 Ahead of Season 3 Premiere This Year

Months ahead of the Season 3 premiere, BBC America has renewed Killing Eve for a fourth season. On Friday, the network announced that it had officially picked up the Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer-starring spy thriller for a fourth season. As with the first three seasons, Season 4 will pass the showrunning reigns from current lead writer Suzanne Heathcote to another woman, who has not yet been revealed.

“How could we not have massive confidence in Killing Eve? It has won big in every major award show and is the highest growing show on U.S. television for six years,” Sarah Barnett, president, AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios, said in a statement, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “The reason for this series’ emphatic embrace is the brilliant women who breathed it into being: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell, Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw and its fairy godmother, executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle. Season three lead writer Suzanne Heathcote takes Eve, Villanelle and Carolyn to places more thrilling, twisted and surprising than ever. Our addicted fans will not be disappointed.”

“I am beyond thrilled that we can continue our extraordinary journey,” Woodward Gentle added. “It is a testament to everyone involved that we have been picked up so early — the magnificent actors, writers, directors and production team. We are extremely lucky to work with such fierce and dedicated people.”

Based on the Codename Villanelle novellas by Luke Jennings, the series stars Oh as Eve Polastri, an MI5 officer tracking down the killer Villanelle, portrayed by Comer. Fiona Shaw, Owen McDonnell, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Sean Delaney, Kim Bodina, Nina Sosanya, and Edward Bluemel also star.

Season 2 of the series, which was simulcast on AMC after having just been aired on BBC American during its freshman run, had the biggest season-to-season growth for a returning drama series since the final season of AMC’s Breaking Bad in 2013, doubling its audience from 960,000 to an average of 1.8 million viewers per episode.

Killing Eve has also raked in a number of accolades. Comer took home the 2019 Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, and Oh snagged won the same prize at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards. The series was nominated in the Best Television Series – Drama category for the 2020 Golden Globes Sunday night, though Succession ultimately took home the prize.

Killing Eve Season 3 is scheduled to premiere sometime this spring and will boast a number of new cast members, including Dame Harriet Walter (Succession), Danny Sapani (Harlots), Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones), Camille Cottin (Call My Agent), Steve Pemberton (Inside No. 9), Raj Bajaj (A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding), Turlough Convery (Ready Player One), Pedja Bjelac (Harry Potter), and Evgenia Dodina (One Week and a Day).